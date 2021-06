A coalition of political parties in Israel announced they have reached an agreement in the deal to form a new government. 38 minutes before the deadline, leader of the centrist party Yair Lapid notified Israeli President Reuven Rivlin that he had managed to piece together the new form of government which could oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Under the country’s election laws, the President can give a party leader 28 days to form a coalition and President Rivlin tasked Netanyahu to form the government but he was unable to command enough support to control Israel’s parliament.