The stock price of Liminal BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: LMNL) increased by over 40% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Liminal BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: LMNL) increased by over 40% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to Liminal BioSciences announcing today that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Ryplazim (plasminogen, human-tvmh) for the treatment of patients with plasminogen deficiency type 1 (hypoplasminogenia) through its subsidiary Prometic Biotherapeutics, holder of the biological license application (BLA) for Ryplazim. And with this approval, Ryplazim becomes the first FDA-approved therapy for this rare genetic disorder.