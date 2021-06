A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SJM. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.