Fremont County, IA

Ernst’s office staff will visit Fremont County

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) has announced that her office will be holding traveling office hours in all 99 counties across Iowa at different times during the month of June to provide assistance with casework for constituents. Please note that Senator Ernst will not be at the traveling office hours.

