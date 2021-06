SIDNEY, NE — The Sidney School Board wants everyone in the district to know how they feel about their accomplishments during a school year unlike any other. The board published a letter this week highlighting what the district pulled off this year. While many events, such as prom, sporting events and graduation, are normal in school, the COVID-19 pandemic could have canceled any of them at any point this go around. Sidney managed to host these events and the school board says it is because of the efforts students and staff put forth to keep kids in school and participating in those events.