Racine Zoo white-handed gibbon named 'Yule' celebrates 55th birthday

Rarely have two galleries in Milwaukee jointly presented one show, but given the number and size and quality of the works involved, the smallish Portrait Society Gallery and The Warehouse, with its 4,500-square-foot gallery, decided to collaborate on a remarkable exhibition of the largely unknown and never-shown textiles and watercolors of Shari Urquhart. Entitled “Mustn’t Touch,” it presents the best of a lifetime of work by a Racine-born artist who lived for decades in New York and created an unusual body of work: big, colorful, dramatic, often funny woven works. While her work was shown at a number of shows over the years, and several museums purchased her watercolors, she created no ripples in the art world. This show will surely change that.