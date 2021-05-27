Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Racine, WI

Racine Zoo white-handed gibbon named 'Yule' celebrates 55th birthday

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CBS 58
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Happy Birthday to "Yule," a white-handed gibbon at the Racine Zoo!. The zoo announced Yule turns 55 on Friday, May 28, and will be spent with many zoo-goers and staff. He will also be given special birthday enrichment for the exciting occasion. According to the...

cbs58.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Racine, WI
Pets & Animals
City
Racine, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
Racine, WI
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Happy Birthday#Wis#Cbs#The Racine Zoo#White Handed Gibbons#Daughter#North America#Tropical Rain Forests#Branches#Southeast Asia#Sustainable Wood#Gummy Vitamins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Pets
Related
Wisconsin Statecapecodtimes.com

A Cape Cod in Wisconsin? Meet Door County

Does Cape Cod have a twin in Wisconsin? "You betcha" seems to be the answer, and the place is known as Door County. Here's how a 2017 USA Today story described the locale:. "With an expansive shoreline dotted with boats and lighthouses, Door County has been called the Cape Cod of the Midwest. The 70-mile-long peninsula between Green Bay and Lake Michigan incorporates dozens of islands, the largest of which is Washington Island. From Memorial Day to the end of October, Door County draws a big crowd."
Wisconsin Statewtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Elkhart Lake

John Mercure is joined by Todd Montaba, owner of Quit Qui Oc Golf Club in Elkhart Lake, and he shares why you should visit Elkhart Lake for your next golf getaway. Listen to their conversation above. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.
Wisconsin StateChippewa Herald

Spring Fest to return this weekend, masks not required

Temperatures are rising, masks are coming down and large-scale events are returning to the Chippewa Valley. Spring Fest is set to return to Chippewa Falls this weekend at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. From Friday-Saturday over 40 exhibitors and vendors, as well as live music provided by Chris Kroeze and Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z, will grace the long barren venue which took most of 2020 off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

County fairs around Wisconsin preparing for in-person events

MADISON (AP) — With the Wisconsin State Fair returning this summer, county fairs around the state are also gearing up to return to in-person events this year. Tom Barnett is coordinator of the Oneida County Fair. His county was one of many that decided to cancel its fair last year due to concerns about COVID-19. But Barnett said they decided at the start of this year that they would be bringing back the fair no matter what in 2021.
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

Chris Kroeze to perform at Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds

CHIPPEWA FALLS – Chris Kroeze and his band will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday as part of SpringFest at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls. Kroeze, of Barron, who was a runner-up on "The Voice," is known for songs such as "Tie A Knot," “Summer Song” and “Same Ole,” and his latest album is "We All Sing Along." Evan Pingel will open for Kroeze.
Racine, WIKenosha News.com

James Blvd 2526, Racine, Wisconsin 53403

South side 3 BR, 1.5 BA charming Cape Cod new to the market. Main floor master bedroom, 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath complete the upper level. Some nice improvements include eat-in, nicely updated kitchen with newer cabinets, mosaic glass backsplash and new laminate floor. Completely updated main floor powder room. Comfortable living room with patio doors offering access to a nice wood deck and semi private, partially fenced backyard. Low maintenance exterior. Attached carport. Good rec room potential.
Wisconsin StateRiver Falls Journal

Check out these birding hotspots scattered across Wisconsin

Grab your binoculars and a birding guide and head out into Wisconsin’s birding heaven. More than 400 species of birds have been spotted in Wisconsin, and at least 250 of them are considered regulars. The state’s place on the seasonal migration route brings a number of passing visitors in spring and fall as well. Whether you’re staying close to home or driving across the state to a hotspot, our abundant green (and blue!) space makes casual or serious birding easy and enjoyable.
Racine, WILake Geneva Regional News

Animal Crackers concert series set to return to Racine Zoo this summer

RACINE — After taking 2020 off, the Animal Crackers concert series is back this year. The Racine Zoo is looking forward to summer and is excited to announce the artist lineup for three 2021 concert series, a press release issued Tuesday stated. This includes the 34th annual Animal Crackers concerts along with the debut of Animal Crackers Junior and Music at the Zoo concerts.
Racine, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

Upcoming Programs/Services offered by the Racine Public Library

The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library:. The Racine Public Library building is in phase one of reopening. The library building is operating at a capacity of 50 people, masks are required to be worn by every patron over the age of four. Please respect social distancing guidelines. For more information about phase one of the library reopening, please visit the library website and check out the FAQ. This information can be found at www.racinelibrary.info/phased-reopening-faq/. We thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.
Wisconsin Statetonemadison.com

Wisconsin Film Festival: "Witness Underground" pays tribute to Nuclear Gopher and the liberating music of ex-Jehovah's Witnesses

The unlikely pairing of Scott Homan's rousing documentary and Johnny Zeller's narrative short, "SCARS," pulls the ramifications of dishonesty into focus. Witness Underground (2021) is largely set in the past, but its arrival is a timely one. Scott Homan’s documentary—screening virtually as part of the 2021 Wisconsin Film Festival—centers on a group of ex-Jehovah’s Witnesses who all played a role in developing Nuclear Gopher, a record label and community for indie-minded creatives. Eric Elvendahl, Cindy Elvendahl, James Zimmerman, and Chad Rhiger were among those Nuclear Gopher attracted. All of them would gain a level of notoriety for playing in various indie-punk bands in Minnesota, raising more than a few eyebrows among the Jehovah’s Witness community in the process. Ryan Sutter, the community’s founder and a hyper-involved musician, was the head of the operation. When Nuclear Gopher started garnering attention during its mid-’90s to early 2000s growth period, all of them were Jehovah’s Witnesses. None of them are now.
Racine, WIracinecountyeye.com

Racine Zoo Welcomes Tawny Frogmouth

The Racine Zoo added another tawny frogmouth to their exhibit. The Zoo is pleased to introduce the newest animal, Groot. He will join Ashton, the tawny frogmouth in the Australian-themed Walkabout Creek Exhibit, alongside the kangaroos, wallaroos, and emu. Tawny frogmouths are insectivorous birds native to Australia, and one of...
Wisconsin StateRiver Falls Journal

This Wisconsin treehouse getaway Airbnb is only $85 a night in Racine

RACINE — This getaway allows the option to unplug and relax indoors or outside. Bedrooms: 1 (1 queen, 1 couch, 1 floor mattress) Featured in Timeout Magazine as Chicago area's top 10 secluded Airbnbs, this space has an immersive experience with nature, overlooking a creek and woods with all modern comforts.
Wisconsin StateWSAW

Mobile food pantry held Tuesdays in May in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A mobile food pantry will be held May 18 and May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon in Wisconsin Rapids. Food boxes will be distributed to those in need at the WR City Garage located at 1441 Chase Street in Wisconsin Rapids. Food is distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
Michigan StatePosted by
Club 93.7

This House Might Tumble into Lake Michigan Tomorrow – Someone Just Bought It

Sure, living on Lake Michigan might be a dream for many of us, but would you take a chance on a property that is in real danger of falling victim to eroding into the lake?. That's the fate of this home perched high above Lake Michigan in Racine, Wisconsin. The home was recently sold but garnered quite a bit of attention after seeing the perilous predicament the new property owners face.
Racine, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

Racine Post Prom 2021

The Racine Rotary Post Prom is a bigger deal this year than in past years, especially since this marks the first big event these teens have attended in over a year. So we’re going all out to help them celebrate. We’ll have some photos ready Saturday night and will add...
Milwaukee, WIUrban Milwaukee

The Remarkable Art of Shari Urquhart

Rarely have two galleries in Milwaukee jointly presented one show, but given the number and size and quality of the works involved, the smallish Portrait Society Gallery and The Warehouse, with its 4,500-square-foot gallery, decided to collaborate on a remarkable exhibition of the largely unknown and never-shown textiles and watercolors of Shari Urquhart. Entitled “Mustn’t Touch,” it presents the best of a lifetime of work by a Racine-born artist who lived for decades in New York and created an unusual body of work: big, colorful, dramatic, often funny woven works. While her work was shown at a number of shows over the years, and several museums purchased her watercolors, she created no ripples in the art world. This show will surely change that.