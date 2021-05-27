Don't Sit This One Out: Voter Registration Deadline Is Friday!

It is not an exaggeration to say that the upcoming New York City primary elections are going to reshape the future for years to come. It will be the first time voters citywide use the new ranked-choice voting system. There are open seats for mayor, comptroller, public advocate, city council, and more. Since it is a primary, you must be a registered voter in a political party with candidates vying for its nomination. The Democratic primaries are sucking up most of the oxygen since Democrats outnumber Republicans by a factor of 7-to-1 in the city and the winners of these contests head into the November general election as the odds on favorites.