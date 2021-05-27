Thursday night storms could bring hail, winds

Effective: 2021-05-09 13:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Craighead A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CRAIGHEAD...NORTHEASTERN POINSETT AND WEST CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES At 402 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Caraway, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Caraway, Keiser, Marie, Little River, Etowah, Black Oak, Victoria, Three Way, West Ridge, Eastview, Lennie, Vail, Big Lake, Mandalay, Bondsville, Lowden, Hilton, Red Line, Bunney and Shippen. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH