Jonesboro, AR

Thursday night storms could bring hail, winds

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Kait 8
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Scattered severe storms Thursday night could bring hail and gusty winds. Meteorologist Bryan McCormick says an approaching cold front will also ramp our chances of rain. Much of Region 8 can expect ½ inch of rainfall but thunderstorms could produce much more, creating the risk of...

www.kait8.com
Jonesboro, AR
Arkansas State
Jonesboro, ARKait 8

May 17: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Monday, May 17. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Investigators want to know what sparked an early morning church fire. Aaron Castleberry will have a live report at the top of the hour. A cold, wet spring means...
Craighead County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Craighead, Mississippi, Poinsett by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Craighead; Mississippi; Poinsett A SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR Northwestern Poinsett County in eastern Arkansas Southeastern Craighead County in eastern Arkansas Northwestern Mississippi County in eastern Arkansas At 334 PM CDT...strong thunderstorms producing penny to pea size hail and winds 45 mph was located along a line extending from Monette to near Weiner. Movement was southeast at 10 mph. Very heavy rain along with continuous cloud to ground lightning are also possible with this thunderstorm. People in northwestern Poinsett...southeastern Craighead and northwestern Mississippi Counties should monitor this storm closely.
Craighead County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Craighead, Mississippi, Poinsett by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Craighead; Mississippi; Poinsett THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CRAIGHEAD NORTHEASTERN POINSETT...SOUTHWESTERN MISSISSIPPI...WESTERN TIPTON AND SOUTHWESTERN LAUDERDALE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for eastern Arkansas...and western Tennessee.
Craighead County, ARweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Craighead by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 13:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Craighead A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CRAIGHEAD...NORTHEASTERN POINSETT AND WEST CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES At 402 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Caraway, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Caraway, Keiser, Marie, Little River, Etowah, Black Oak, Victoria, Three Way, West Ridge, Eastview, Lennie, Vail, Big Lake, Mandalay, Bondsville, Lowden, Hilton, Red Line, Bunney and Shippen. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Clay County, ARweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Greene; Mississippi; Poinsett; St. Francis WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * WHERE...West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 5 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.