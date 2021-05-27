Stocks To Watch: Seres Therapeutics Sees Relative Strength Rating Rise To 87

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.48). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.