Stocks To Watch: Seres Therapeutics Sees Relative Strength Rating Rise To 87

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HARP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harpoon Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.78.