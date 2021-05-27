The New York Mets are plagued with injuries, and it won’t stop

The New York Mets will place second baseman Jeff McNeil on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain, reports Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News. McNeil had an MRI on Monday after leaving Sunday's game versus the Tampa Bay Rays with left hamstring tightness. The Mets are receiving multiple opinions on the injury and the severity of the strain is unclear. Michael Conforto is also expected to land on the IL with a hamstring issue after leaving Sunday's game early. The Mets will call up outfielders Johneshwy Fargas and Khalil Lee to fill the voids on the roster.