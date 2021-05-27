The New York Mets are plagued with injuries, and it won’t stop
“Anybody wants to suit up” was the social media message sent by New York Mets owner Steve Cohen. While mourning his team’s latest injury, Johneshwy Fargas sustained a joint sprain and was forced to leave the Mets ball game versus Colorado Rockies this past Monday. The Mets were riding high earlier this month, boasting a seven-game winning streak was brewing positivity all-around. Still, a plethora of injuries is slowly catching up with the New York baseball team.fingerlakes1.com