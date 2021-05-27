Cancel
Fremont County, IA

Ernst’s office staff will visit Fremont County

The Nebraska City News Press
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) has announced that her office will be holding traveling office hours in all 99 counties across Iowa at different times during the month of June to provide assistance with casework for constituents. Please note that Senator Ernst will not be at the traveling office hours.

www.ncnewspress.com
Shenandoah, IAkmaland.com

Zoning amendment hearing on Shen council agenda

(Shenandoah) -- More action connected to a proposed apartment complex tops a long Shenandoah City Council agenda Tuesday night. Meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall, the council holds a public hearing on an amendment to the highway business district provisions in the City Code to include uses allowed in RM--residential district multiple family and RA--residential district apartments. The proposed rezoning follows last week's council approval of a voluntary annexation for property at 1401 West Sheridan Avenue in Fremont County into city limits. Plans call for construction of a 40-unit apartment complex at that location. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman says the planning and zoning commission recommended the rezoning amendment at a recent meeting.