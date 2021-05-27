Ernst’s office staff will visit Fremont County

(Shenandoah) -- More action connected to a proposed apartment complex tops a long Shenandoah City Council agenda Tuesday night. Meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall, the council holds a public hearing on an amendment to the highway business district provisions in the City Code to include uses allowed in RM--residential district multiple family and RA--residential district apartments. The proposed rezoning follows last week's council approval of a voluntary annexation for property at 1401 West Sheridan Avenue in Fremont County into city limits. Plans call for construction of a 40-unit apartment complex at that location. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman says the planning and zoning commission recommended the rezoning amendment at a recent meeting.