Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 11,170 call options on the company. This is an increase of 4,735% compared to the average daily volume of 231 call options. A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XRX shares. Citigroup raised their...

www.modernreaders.com
Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Receives $95.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.71.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “
Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $8.20 Million Holdings in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,554 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.67% of PCTEL worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 9,658 Shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 269,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,658 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fluent were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

According to Zacks, “Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home and mobile users. The Company’s products include Ooma Office for small businesses, Business Promoter, Ooma Telo for home, Ooma end-point devices, Ooma Premier Service for Telo, Talkatone Application as well as caller identification, call-waiting and voice mail services. Ooma, Inc. is based in Palo Alto, United States. “
AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) CEO Sells $398,590.00 in Stock

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $398,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Lifted to Buy at Mizuho

AIRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.78.
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,630 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Insider Sells $5,422,534.00 in Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
BlackRock Inc. Has $419.89 Million Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,431 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 18.12% of Hub Group worth $419,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Brokerages Expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $617.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to announce sales of $617.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $624.98 million and the lowest is $610.23 million. Primerica posted sales of $521.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “. Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock....
Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 58,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,181,711 shares.The stock last traded at $14.13 and had previously closed at $14.08. YEXT has been the topic of a number...
General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 25,253 shares.The stock last traded at $43.15 and had previously closed at $43.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.93. A...
$0.90 EPS Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will report $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Lazard reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy UPS (UPS) Now

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 54,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,685,074 shares.The stock last traded at $20.21 and had previously closed at $20.09. A number of equities research analysts have...