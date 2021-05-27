Cancel
Cowboy Church on the Square

The Nebraska City News Press
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCowboy Church on the Square will take place on Sunday, June 13, on the south side of the courthouse in Clarinda. Grilling by the Page County Cattleman begins at 5 p.m. Musical performances will begin at 6:30 p.m. The Clarinda Cowboy Church Band will welcome Sarah Davison and High Road,...

www.ncnewspress.com
Effingham, ILEffingham Daily News

Church News

Watson Baptist Church will host the following activities:. Sunday, May 30 — Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Morning Worship, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 2 — Bible Study, 6 p.m. Sunday, June 6 — Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Morning Worship, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 9 — Bible Study, 6 p.m. First Presbyterian.
Sanford, NCThe Sanford Herald

CHURCH CALENDAR

Buffalo Presbyterian Church will feature the sermon “Hope” by the Rev. George Walton at its 11 a.m. service on Sunday, May 30. Service time is 11 a.m. and the church is located at 1333 Carthage St. in Sanford. Zion Christian Church hosts Bible School. Zion Christian Church will host its...
Hertford, NCDaily Advance

Church Briefs

An Evening with the Chuck Wagon Gang, for the Albemarle senior adults, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at Bagley Swamp Wesleyan Church, 420 Bagley Swamp Road, Hertford. No admission charged. Ballard’s Bridge. Ballard’s Bridge Baptist Church, 3025 Virginia Road, Tyner, will celebrate the installation of its...
Buchanan, TNParis Post-Intelligencer

CHURCH NUGGETS

Buchanan Community Church, formerly known as Buchanan United Methodist Church, will now meet at 10 a.m. each Sunday. The church is located off of the Highway 218 Bypass on Rabbit Creek Road in Buchanan. Pastor Bennie Akers will be the speaker. Youth service planned at Thompson Creek Baptist Church. Thompson...
PoliticsKEVN

Fruhlingsfest returns to Main Street Square

It’s another sign that things are beginning to get back to normal. Main Street Square hosted the first of its big market events for the year Saturday. This is the annual Fruhlingsfest and Spring Market at the square. The pandemic disrupted last year’s schedule. Local vendors had a chance to sell their wares Saturday afternoon and visitors got the chance to check out some of the area’s microbrews along with live music from Camp Comfort. The event’s organizers are excited to get this year’s schedule underway.
ReligionAlliance Review

Church Services

Adult Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship Service and Kid's Sunday School, 10:30 a.m. Card-making group, 9 a.m. Monthly Produce/Food Distribution, 9 a.m. The Emergency Food Pantry at Minerva UMC is open daily by calling 330-868-4940 to set an appointment or stop in during office hours, Mon – Fri, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Religionwestplainsdailyquill.net

God's Country Cowboy church is having a Yard sale, funds to getting a …

God's Country Cowboy church is having a Yard sale, funds to getting a building for the church.Yard sale is Thursday June 3rd, Friday the 4th and Saturday the 5th. Directions: take Hwy 63 south out past Dairy Queen, go 2 miles to PP Hwy turn right on PP, go 1.5 miles look for Cowboy Church banner at edge of driveway house on left.
ReligionGarden City Telegram

CHURCH EVENTS

The religious communities of southwest Kansas have felt the reaches of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many churches are using technology for their services either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners. Others are having services as usual. Garden Valley Church. 1701 N. Third St. Sunday: Worship...
Sylva, NCSylva Herald

Church Bulletin

Hosts a curbside grocery giveaway from 12:30-1:15 p.m. Sunday at 45 Crown Ridge Road, Sylva. Prepackaged groceries, produce and eggs will be available. Anyone is welcome. For more information, contact Chris and Crystal Akers by email at FoodMinistry@LiveForgiven.Life. Little Savannah. Baptist Church. is hosting a back to Sunday School kickoff...
Brevard, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Church Activities

Join us in person for worship from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Sunday, June 6. The Rev. Keith Thompson brings the message, “What Jesus Really Taught about The Law and Murder.” The morning’s scripture is Matthew 5:17-26. Fully vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear masks or social distance....
Religionbitchute.com

The Place Church

The Bible says, “one who wins souls is wise. This Study will equip you to WIN Souls for the Kingdom. Every Sunday Night, a NEW Bible Study is released @ 6:00pm (MST). Watch and SHARE on Facebook & YouTube. Summer Series || Pt 1 || Heart 2 Home Bible Study...
Religionbitchute.com

Destiny Church

A special Mother's day Message from a Mother/daughter team. Lauren Quernemoen and Theresa Drexler share biblical stories of mothers. A testimonial by Pastor Jeremy Quernemoen and his wife Katie how God delivered them through a frightening health event. Apr 26, 2021. From our Sunday 10am service dated April 18th, 2021...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Thaxton pastor sows seeds with Mississippi cowboy church

“You can’t be Christian and cowboy at the same time.”. That’s how Joey Moody, founding pastor of Hayseed Cowboy Church in Thaxton, grew up seeing things. “I grew up in the trail ride community,” he said. “That lifestyle is pretty rough-and-tumble. It’s pretty much ‘whiskey, women, and stupid.’ It’s not an atmosphere that’s conducive to the gospel.”
Pontotoc County, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Church announcements

If you are a Veteran, serving member of the US Armed Forces or National Guard/ Reserve please come join us for our American Legion meeting to be held on Thursday, May 27, 6:00 p.m., at the American Legion building on Legion Lane in Pontotoc. Our program this month will feature...
New Ross, INJournal Review

Young Cowboy

NEW ROSS — After watching bull riding on TV, Landon Jackson wanted his own chance in the ring. On his hoverboard, the then-seven-year-old would spin around in circles like cowboys in the rodeo. “I thought, if he’s got enough balance to do that, he’s got enough balance to ride a...
Macon, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Methodist Church

Recent conflict in the United Methodist Church has made headlines and there are still issues to be settled. I believe in the church and sincerely believe that there is a solution to the questions confronting our clergy and our membership. Someone wrote, “Because we think we aren’t supposed to disagree,...
Watertown, WIWatertown Daily Times

In Times Square

Each year when Memorial Day arrives, it is kind of a symbolic start of the carefree, warm, sunny season here in Wisconsin that lasts through the Fourth of July and ends with Labor Day in September. Loads of people will be traveling to see friends and relatives on this extended...
Winter Park, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Winter Park church designated historic ‘beacon’ for Hannibal Square community

The sunny yellow bricks and red double-doors of Hannibal Square’s Prayer Mission of God in Christ Church provide a welcome sight for anyone seeking a place to worship. For residents of Winter Park’s historic Black neighborhood, the Lyman Avenue church is also a community hub that holds memories of sermons by the late Rev. Jerry Hall, who died in 2008. It was important to Hall’s widow, Martha ...
Hartsville, SCHartsville News Journal

CHURCH HAPPENINGS

Editor’s Note: Due to the coronavirus epidemic, many events have been cancelled or rescheduled. Please check with the sponsoring organization of each event. Clothes closet at New Providence The clothes closet at New Providence Baptist Church, 1884 Antioch Road will be open on May 22nd from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. For more information call 843-332-4428 \Gospel in the Park returns to Pride Park on June 13 Gospel in the Park Series returns to Pride Park, 630 S. 6th Street, Sunday, June 13, 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. June is Men’s Health Month, CareSouth Carolina will be available for prostate cancer screening for the first 35 male ages 40 and over will receive a $25 gift card and swag bag, who take the screening. Devotional service by Pastor Deedra S. McLeod of Devine Destiny Ministries. Live gospel entertainment. Bring your lawn chairs and an open heart. This is a free outdoor event and everyone is welcome. For more information call Barbara Carraway 843-409-5241. House of Prayer schedule Pastor Billy L. Melton and the congregation of House of Prayer Holiness Church wish to invite you to attend services each week. Wednesday night services begin at 7 p.m. Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Morning worship starts at 11 a.m. and Sunday night worship service will begin at 6 p.m. The church is located at Creekside Drive off Swiftcreek Road. For more information contact Brother Melton at 332-9479 or check them out on Facebook. Services at Gum Branch Baptist Church Gum Branch Baptist Church, 1504 Clyde Road, Hartsville is blessed to be a blessing. Sunday School 9:30, Sunday worship 10:30, Wednesday Bible study and prayer 6 p.m. Y’all come and be blessed. Middendorf Church of God schedule Middendorf Church of God, 16839 Hartsville Ruby Road, invites you to join us for Sunday School at 10 a.m., Sunday morning worship and Kids LIGHT church at 11 a.m., Sunday evening services on the 2nd and 4th Sundays at 6 p.m. Wednesday night classes start at 7 p.m. with kids classes available. Check us out on Facebook and at www. middendorfchurchofgod.org. Hartsville Advent Christian services Hartsville Advent Christian, 533 W. Carolina Avenue, Hartsville will be open on Sunday for 11 a.m. services indoors. Face masks are required and social distancing will be adheredto. Swift Creek Baptist Church schedule update Swift Creek Baptist Church, 413 N. Center Road, Hartsville, an “old time traditional church”, would like to invite you and your family, friends and the community to safely join us for worship in person Sundays at 11 a.m., drive-in tune to 88.7 FM radio, online/Facebook Swift Creek Baptist Hartsville. For more information, call 843-332-3843. Pine Ridge Holiness Church schedule Pine Ridge Holiness Church, 3524 W. Bobo Newsom Hwy., would like to invite everyone to come join them in services each week. Sunday School will begin at 10 a.m. and worship service will follow starting at 11 a.m. Sunday night service will begin at 6 p.m. and Wednesday night service at 7 p.m. They look forward to seeing you there! First Baptist Church in person and online First Baptist Church, 104 E Home Ave., invites you to come to our Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. – safe distancing in person or watch us online: Facebook – First Baptist Church Hartsville, YouTube – FBC Hartsville SC. For more information, call 843-332-6571. Ashland United Methodist Church services Ashland United Methodist Church, Rev. Kathy Carr, 3039 Kellybridge Road, Bishopville invites you to Sunday service at 8:45 a.m. St. Bartholomew’s Church Alzheimer Support Group St. Bartholomew’s Church, 103 Campus Dr., invites you to the community’s monthly support group for Alzheimer caregivers the first Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. For questions, please call 843-332-8765 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Oates New Life Worship Center schedule New Life Worship Center and Pastor William Camp welcome you to worship with them every Sunday morning with Sunday School beginning at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 11 a.m. Sunday evening worship at 6 p.m. and Wednesday night Bible study at 7 p.m. Wesley Temple United Holiness Church schedule Wesley Temple United Holiness Church, 290 Hill Road, Bishopville, in the Ashland community, welcomes all to come worship on Wednesday nights starting with prayer at 6:30 p.m. and Bible study following at 7 p.m. On Sundays, Intercessory prayer starts at 9:30 a.m., Sunday school starts at 10 a.m., and service starts at 11:15 a.m. Pastor Elder Bennie Lee, Associate, Minister Timothy Brewer and W.T.U.H.C members will be looking forward to worshipping with you. Freedom Outreach Ministries Come join Dr. LM Mungo for his morning service from 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. at n’s Kitchen, 424 S. Sixth St. Wednesday weekly Bible study will begin at 6 p.m. Doors open to everyone. For more information, call Dr. LM Mungo at 843-309-7913. Clyde Church of God schedule Clyde Church of God, 1736 Catawba Springs Dr., Hartsville. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m., Worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday evening service at 6 p.m. Wednesday night service at 7 p.m. Classes available for all ages. Bishop Daniel Eli Poston. For more information, call 843-857-0010 or 843-687-3471. Second Missionary Baptist Church Second Missionary Baptist Church, 212 W. Washington St. in Hartsville has new church hours. Early morning Worship service at 8 a.m. Church school service at 9 a.m. and morning Worship service at 10 a.m. The Pastor is J.D. Blue, Sr. Grace & Mercy Worship Center Pastor Ricky “Sweet” Jenkins and church family at Grace & Mercy Worship Center would like to invite you to come out and worship with them. Sunday morning service at 10:45 a.m., Sunday night service at 6 p.m. and Tuesday night service at 7 p.m. They also stream their services on Facebook live. If you don't have a church home, they would love to have you. Come be blessed in Jesus' name. 2543 Hunts Mill Rd., Chesterfield SC. If you need more information, contact Pastor Sweet 843-337-5519 or Brother Joseph 843-858-2990. St. Bartholomew’s Church schedule St. Bartholomew’s Church, 103 Campus Drive, Sunday Church services begin at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Adult Sunday schools starts at 9:30 a.m. and Children’s Sunday School starts at 10:15 a.m. There is also a contemporary music service, By Design, Sunday evening at 5:30 p.m. A 30 minute healing service with communion is held Wednesday’s at noon in the Chapel. Hartsville First Church of the Nazarene schedule Hartsville First Church of the Nazarene, 1909 West Bobo Newsom Hwy. invites everyone to their services. Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30 a.m. and Sunday evening service at 6 p.m. Wednesday night Bible study begins at 7 p.m. Classes/activities for all ages. For more information call Pastor Tom McCrae at 843-332-2521. Soul’s Harbor Church schedule Soul’s Harbor Church, 200 Bobo Newsom Hwy., would like to invite everyone to their services. Sunday Morning Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. followed by worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday evening service begins at 6 p.m. and Wednesday night service at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. _ West Hartsville Baptist Church schedule West Hartsville Baptist Church, 1003 W. Carolina Avenue, invites you to come connect with the Lord Jesus and His church—Sundays: 9:45 a.m. Sunday school, 11 a.m. worship, 5 p.m. connect groups: Wednesday nights: supper 5:30 p.m., activities for all ages 6 p.m. They have many exciting things happening at WHBC, so come connect! Hartsville Church of God schedule Pastor Patrick Dye and the congregation of the Hartsville Church of God, located at 704 Lakeview Blvd., would like to invite you to one of their services: Sunday school begins at 10 a.m., morning worship begins at 10:45 a.m., and Wednesday night at 7 p.m. For more information call 843-383-4697. They look forward to seeing you! _ Faith Baptist Church schedule Faith Baptist Church, 2316 Faith Road, off Hwy. 151 towards Darlington, invites you to join them for Sunday School at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 a.m. and Sunday night service at 6 p.m. Wednesday night at 6 p.m. The 1st Wednesday of each month they have “Family night.” There will be food and fellowship and their WMU & Brotherhood meetings. They welcome anyone who would like to come join. New Market United Methodist New Market United Methodist Church, 1909 W. Old Camden Road, Hartsville, would like to invite everyone to join them in services each week. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and worship service will follow at 11 a.m. Wednesday night Bible study begins at 7 p.m. For more information, call Pastor Eugene Feagin at 843-332-0887. Church of Christ Church of Christ, 901 W Bobo Newsom Hwy., Hartsville, would like to invite everyone to join them in services: Sunday worship 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday school 10 a.m. Wednesday 6:30 p.m. Friday Bible study 7 p.m. (informal). They offer in home Bible study. For more information, please call the church at 843.
Lifestylecachevalleydaily.com

COWBOY POETRY: Fixing Fence

This time of year reminds me of my young days fixing fence. We never bought. new posts and wire. Wouldn’t meet the farm expense. The worn and rusty, course barbed wire would break with every bend. So, we. stitched the wire right from the start until the very end. I...