Cowboy Church on the Square

Editor’s Note: Due to the coronavirus epidemic, many events have been cancelled or rescheduled. Please check with the sponsoring organization of each event. Clothes closet at New Providence The clothes closet at New Providence Baptist Church, 1884 Antioch Road will be open on May 22nd from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. For more information call 843-332-4428 \Gospel in the Park returns to Pride Park on June 13 Gospel in the Park Series returns to Pride Park, 630 S. 6th Street, Sunday, June 13, 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. June is Men’s Health Month, CareSouth Carolina will be available for prostate cancer screening for the first 35 male ages 40 and over will receive a $25 gift card and swag bag, who take the screening. Devotional service by Pastor Deedra S. McLeod of Devine Destiny Ministries. Live gospel entertainment. Bring your lawn chairs and an open heart. This is a free outdoor event and everyone is welcome. For more information call Barbara Carraway 843-409-5241. House of Prayer schedule Pastor Billy L. Melton and the congregation of House of Prayer Holiness Church wish to invite you to attend services each week. Wednesday night services begin at 7 p.m. Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Morning worship starts at 11 a.m. and Sunday night worship service will begin at 6 p.m. The church is located at Creekside Drive off Swiftcreek Road. For more information contact Brother Melton at 332-9479 or check them out on Facebook. Services at Gum Branch Baptist Church Gum Branch Baptist Church, 1504 Clyde Road, Hartsville is blessed to be a blessing. Sunday School 9:30, Sunday worship 10:30, Wednesday Bible study and prayer 6 p.m. Y’all come and be blessed. Middendorf Church of God schedule Middendorf Church of God, 16839 Hartsville Ruby Road, invites you to join us for Sunday School at 10 a.m., Sunday morning worship and Kids LIGHT church at 11 a.m., Sunday evening services on the 2nd and 4th Sundays at 6 p.m. Wednesday night classes start at 7 p.m. with kids classes available. Check us out on Facebook and at www. middendorfchurchofgod.org. Hartsville Advent Christian services Hartsville Advent Christian, 533 W. Carolina Avenue, Hartsville will be open on Sunday for 11 a.m. services indoors. Face masks are required and social distancing will be adheredto. Swift Creek Baptist Church schedule update Swift Creek Baptist Church, 413 N. Center Road, Hartsville, an “old time traditional church”, would like to invite you and your family, friends and the community to safely join us for worship in person Sundays at 11 a.m., drive-in tune to 88.7 FM radio, online/Facebook Swift Creek Baptist Hartsville. For more information, call 843-332-3843. Pine Ridge Holiness Church schedule Pine Ridge Holiness Church, 3524 W. Bobo Newsom Hwy., would like to invite everyone to come join them in services each week. Sunday School will begin at 10 a.m. and worship service will follow starting at 11 a.m. Sunday night service will begin at 6 p.m. and Wednesday night service at 7 p.m. They look forward to seeing you there! First Baptist Church in person and online First Baptist Church, 104 E Home Ave., invites you to come to our Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. – safe distancing in person or watch us online: Facebook – First Baptist Church Hartsville, YouTube – FBC Hartsville SC. For more information, call 843-332-6571. Ashland United Methodist Church services Ashland United Methodist Church, Rev. Kathy Carr, 3039 Kellybridge Road, Bishopville invites you to Sunday service at 8:45 a.m. St. Bartholomew’s Church Alzheimer Support Group St. Bartholomew’s Church, 103 Campus Dr., invites you to the community’s monthly support group for Alzheimer caregivers the first Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. For questions, please call 843-332-8765 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Oates New Life Worship Center schedule New Life Worship Center and Pastor William Camp welcome you to worship with them every Sunday morning with Sunday School beginning at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 11 a.m. Sunday evening worship at 6 p.m. and Wednesday night Bible study at 7 p.m. Wesley Temple United Holiness Church schedule Wesley Temple United Holiness Church, 290 Hill Road, Bishopville, in the Ashland community, welcomes all to come worship on Wednesday nights starting with prayer at 6:30 p.m. and Bible study following at 7 p.m. On Sundays, Intercessory prayer starts at 9:30 a.m., Sunday school starts at 10 a.m., and service starts at 11:15 a.m. Pastor Elder Bennie Lee, Associate, Minister Timothy Brewer and W.T.U.H.C members will be looking forward to worshipping with you. Freedom Outreach Ministries Come join Dr. LM Mungo for his morning service from 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. at n’s Kitchen, 424 S. Sixth St. Wednesday weekly Bible study will begin at 6 p.m. Doors open to everyone. For more information, call Dr. LM Mungo at 843-309-7913. Clyde Church of God schedule Clyde Church of God, 1736 Catawba Springs Dr., Hartsville. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m., Worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday evening service at 6 p.m. Wednesday night service at 7 p.m. Classes available for all ages. Bishop Daniel Eli Poston. For more information, call 843-857-0010 or 843-687-3471. Second Missionary Baptist Church Second Missionary Baptist Church, 212 W. Washington St. in Hartsville has new church hours. Early morning Worship service at 8 a.m. Church school service at 9 a.m. and morning Worship service at 10 a.m. The Pastor is J.D. Blue, Sr. Grace & Mercy Worship Center Pastor Ricky “Sweet” Jenkins and church family at Grace & Mercy Worship Center would like to invite you to come out and worship with them. Sunday morning service at 10:45 a.m., Sunday night service at 6 p.m. and Tuesday night service at 7 p.m. They also stream their services on Facebook live. If you don't have a church home, they would love to have you. Come be blessed in Jesus' name. 2543 Hunts Mill Rd., Chesterfield SC. If you need more information, contact Pastor Sweet 843-337-5519 or Brother Joseph 843-858-2990. St. Bartholomew’s Church schedule St. Bartholomew’s Church, 103 Campus Drive, Sunday Church services begin at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Adult Sunday schools starts at 9:30 a.m. and Children’s Sunday School starts at 10:15 a.m. There is also a contemporary music service, By Design, Sunday evening at 5:30 p.m. A 30 minute healing service with communion is held Wednesday’s at noon in the Chapel. Hartsville First Church of the Nazarene schedule Hartsville First Church of the Nazarene, 1909 West Bobo Newsom Hwy. invites everyone to their services. Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30 a.m. and Sunday evening service at 6 p.m. Wednesday night Bible study begins at 7 p.m. Classes/activities for all ages. For more information call Pastor Tom McCrae at 843-332-2521. Soul’s Harbor Church schedule Soul’s Harbor Church, 200 Bobo Newsom Hwy., would like to invite everyone to their services. Sunday Morning Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. followed by worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday evening service begins at 6 p.m. and Wednesday night service at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. _ West Hartsville Baptist Church schedule West Hartsville Baptist Church, 1003 W. Carolina Avenue, invites you to come connect with the Lord Jesus and His church—Sundays: 9:45 a.m. Sunday school, 11 a.m. worship, 5 p.m. connect groups: Wednesday nights: supper 5:30 p.m., activities for all ages 6 p.m. They have many exciting things happening at WHBC, so come connect! Hartsville Church of God schedule Pastor Patrick Dye and the congregation of the Hartsville Church of God, located at 704 Lakeview Blvd., would like to invite you to one of their services: Sunday school begins at 10 a.m., morning worship begins at 10:45 a.m., and Wednesday night at 7 p.m. For more information call 843-383-4697. They look forward to seeing you! _ Faith Baptist Church schedule Faith Baptist Church, 2316 Faith Road, off Hwy. 151 towards Darlington, invites you to join them for Sunday School at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 a.m. and Sunday night service at 6 p.m. Wednesday night at 6 p.m. The 1st Wednesday of each month they have “Family night.” There will be food and fellowship and their WMU & Brotherhood meetings. They welcome anyone who would like to come join. New Market United Methodist New Market United Methodist Church, 1909 W. Old Camden Road, Hartsville, would like to invite everyone to join them in services each week. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and worship service will follow at 11 a.m. Wednesday night Bible study begins at 7 p.m. For more information, call Pastor Eugene Feagin at 843-332-0887. Church of Christ Church of Christ, 901 W Bobo Newsom Hwy., Hartsville, would like to invite everyone to join them in services: Sunday worship 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday school 10 a.m. Wednesday 6:30 p.m. Friday Bible study 7 p.m. (informal). They offer in home Bible study. For more information, please call the church at 843.