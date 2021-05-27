Cancel
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

By Matthew Jenks
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEquities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of DoorDash in...

Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) to Underperform

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXPGY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Experian from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Experian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.
Zacks: Analysts Expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to Post $0.57 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.56. EVERTEC reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.38 Billion

Analysts expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to post $2.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.13 billion and the lowest is $2.03 billion. Carvana reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
BRP Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BRP in a research note issued on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2023 earnings at $6.96 EPS.
Barclays Reaffirms Hold Rating for The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM)

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SJM. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $194.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Elastic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.26.
Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “
Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Raised to $37.00

ASAN has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.77.
PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, OTR Global started coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a positive rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.33.
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Raised to $251.00 at BTIG Research

AVB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.19.
CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 3,885 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Takes $595,000 Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,395 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors...
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,137 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.
$0.90 EPS Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will report $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Lazard reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.
Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

NASDAQ QTNT opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.32. Quotient has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $8.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.33.
American International Group Inc. Sells 658 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of BankUnited worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Director William Spiegel Sells 8,055 Shares

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $385,592.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Forsta AP Fonden Sells 14,600 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.