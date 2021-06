Works that have never been performed before, many of which have been commissioned by or in collaboration with the BBC Proms. 30 July (First Night of the Proms) Sir James MacMillan was first commissioned by the BBC Proms back in 1990 for his work for symphony orchestra titled The Confession of Isobel Gowdie, based on one of the women executed for witchcraft in 17th-century Scotland. His work has been performed at the BBC Proms several times since and this year, he’ll be opening the 2021 First Night of the Proms with a currently unnamed piece.