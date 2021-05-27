Cancel
Crystal Token (CYL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $259,541.00

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Crystal Token (CURRENCY:CYL) traded 27% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 27th. Crystal Token has a market cap of $2,025.24 and approximately $259,541.00 worth of Crystal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crystal Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crystal Token has traded 46.8% lower against the US dollar.

www.modernreaders.com
Cream (CRM) Achieves Market Cap of $30,630.43

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 55.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 6th. Over the last week, Cream has traded up 70.5% against the dollar. Cream has a market cap of $30,630.43 and $3.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Birake One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,927.00 (BIR)

Birake (CURRENCY:BIR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Birake coin can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Birake has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar. Birake has a total market cap of $620,028.55 and approximately $3,927.00 worth of Birake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Nord Finance (NORD) Hits Market Cap of $6.49 Million

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for $3.16 or 0.00008882 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nord Finance has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. Nord Finance has a market cap of $6.49 million and approximately $571,553.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Vesper Market Cap Tops $59.81 Million (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $59.81 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.19 or 0.00044979 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vesper has traded 4% lower against the dollar.
Lisk Machine Learning (LML) Hits Market Cap of $4.58 Million

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002598 BTC. Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00067155 BTC. Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.23 or 0.00292374 BTC. Filecoin...
DECENT Hits Market Cap of $533,593.27 (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 6th. One DECENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DECENT has traded up 0% against the dollar. DECENT has a total market cap of $533,593.27 and approximately $33.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
StrongHands (SHND) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $309.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 6th. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $702,289.62 and $309.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Eidoo (EDO) Market Cap Tops $43.06 Million

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Eidoo has a total market cap of $43.06 million and approximately $597,644.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eidoo coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00007978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Eidoo has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.
Blockpass Market Capitalization Reaches $614,917.65 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 6th. Blockpass has a market cap of $614,917.65 and $102.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blockpass has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.
BitCapitalVendor Achieves Market Cap of $1.77 Million (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One BitCapitalVendor coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $595,400.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.
SakeToken 1-Day Volume Tops $153,733.00 (SAKE)

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 6th. One SakeToken coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SakeToken has a market cap of $13.70 million and $153,733.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SakeToken has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.
reflect.finance (RFI) Hits Market Cap of $1.56 Million

Reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One reflect.finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000455 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. reflect.finance has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $5,783.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
YF Link (YFL) Market Cap Reaches $6.30 Million

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 6th. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for approximately $122.32 or 0.00337635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YF Link has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. YF Link has a total market cap of $6.30 million and approximately $168,237.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Telos Reaches Market Cap of $67.16 Million (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Telos has a market cap of $67.16 million and $659,850.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telos coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000679 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Telos has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Ouroboros Market Capitalization Achieves $119,052.83 (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 6th. Ouroboros has a market cap of $119,052.83 and $13,052.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ouroboros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ouroboros has traded 43.2% lower against the dollar.
RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Achieves Market Cap of $138.87 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 6th. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $138.87 million and approximately $874,882.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC on exchanges.
DecentBet Hits Market Cap of $183,363.56 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $183,363.56 and $220.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
EXMR FDN (EXMR) Market Cap Reaches $53,698.49

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 53.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded 50.7% higher against the dollar. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $53,698.49 and $12,001.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Ethernity Chain Achieves Market Cap of $76.42 Million (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (CURRENCY:ERN) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 7th. In the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.77 or 0.00021227 BTC on major exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a total market capitalization of $76.42 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Dash Market Capitalization Reaches $1.92 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. Dash has a total market cap of $1.92 billion and $403.72 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dash has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $188.38 or 0.00522672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.