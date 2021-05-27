Crystal Token (CYL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $259,541.00

Crystal Token (CURRENCY:CYL) traded 27% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 27th. Crystal Token has a market cap of $2,025.24 and approximately $259,541.00 worth of Crystal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crystal Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crystal Token has traded 46.8% lower against the US dollar.