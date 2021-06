DeVonta Smith is the big man on campus for the Philadelphia Eagles, and the coaching staff knows it. Philadelphia traded with the Dallas Cowboys to get the No. 10 overall pick and used it on Smith. On Friday, Nick Sirianni and his staff saw it made the right decision. Smith created attention in every drill for the Eagles at rookie minicamp, and the former Alabama receiver is looking to change the culture. Coach Sirianni told local reporters that Smith’s work ethic is ‘contagious.’