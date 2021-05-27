Investigators seek public's help in determining origin of fire that damaged 5 homes in St. George

ST. GEORGE — A classic vehicle caught fire and prompted a St. George Fire Department response on Tuesday night. The vehicle was the source of flames in a detached garage of an eastern St. George residence on 2300 S. Circle around 8 p.m., St. George Fire Department Battalion Chief Robert Hooper told St. George News. No injuries were reported. The garage’s structure was preserved but with extensive smoke damage. The fire did not extend into the attic of the garage or affect any neighboring buildings, including the main house on the property.