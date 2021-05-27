Cancel
Saint George, UT

Investigators seek public's help in determining origin of fire that damaged 5 homes in St. George

By Cody Blowers
ksl.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. GEORGE — Fire officials are asking for the public's help to determine where the origins of the recent blaze that burned five residential structures on Diagonal Street. St. George Fire Chief Robert Stoker told St. George News on Wednesday the cause of the fire that started shortly after 2:30 p.m. Friday is still undetermined, as investigators continue sifting through statements, photos and footage obtained shortly after the blaze.

Washington County, UTstgeorgeutah.com

Police investigating death of man in Zion National Park after he reportedly drove off 70-foot embankment

ST. GEORGE — The National Park Service and Washington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a man in Zion National Park who authorities say drove off an embankment on Kolob Canyon Scenic Drive and was later found dead by the county search and rescue team. In a statement, the park service said foul play is not suspected in the death of the man.
Saint George, UTstgeorgeutah.com

Garage fire destroys classic car in St. George, causes over $200K in damage, authorities say

ST. GEORGE — A classic vehicle caught fire and prompted a St. George Fire Department response on Tuesday night. The vehicle was the source of flames in a detached garage of an eastern St. George residence on 2300 S. Circle around 8 p.m., St. George Fire Department Battalion Chief Robert Hooper told St. George News. No injuries were reported. The garage’s structure was preserved but with extensive smoke damage. The fire did not extend into the attic of the garage or affect any neighboring buildings, including the main house on the property.
stgeorgeutah.com

3 hospitalized after series of crashes brings I-15 to a standstill near New Harmony

ST. GEORGE — Three people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a series of crashes along Interstate 15 near New Harmony that caused traffic congestion and brought southbound lanes to a standstill. A total of seven vehicles were involved in the crashes, Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Randy Riches told St. George...
stgeorgeutah.com

2 found dead in structure fire that destroys home near Littlefield

ST. GEORGE — Two people died Saturday in a structure fire that burned through a mobile home near Littlefield, Arizona. Shortly after 1 p.m. MST, firefighters and emergency personnel were dispatched to a structure fire reported on Lees Ferry Road in the Desert Springs area involving a mobile home that caught fire and left two of the home’s occupants unaccounted for when fire crews arrived.
Saint George, UTstgeorgeutah.com

MAY 8-9-EDIT-PFFT-St. George dispatcher receives Life Saving Award, Dispatcher of the Year

ST. GEORGE — A St. George 911 dispatcher was recognized last month as the recipient of the police department’s Life Saving Award and Dispatcher of the Year Award. According to posts on the St. George Police Department’s Facebook page, Heather Hallman received the Dispatcher of the Year Award for being a model dispatcher; however, the Life Saving Award was awarded for her actions when she wasn’t on the job.