EthereumX Trading 8.9% Higher Over Last Week (ETX)

EthereumX (CURRENCY:ETX) traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. EthereumX has a market cap of $163,008.47 and approximately $2,337.00 worth of EthereumX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EthereumX has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EthereumX coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.