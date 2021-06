Just like you don’t have to run a marathon to call yourself a runner, you don’t have to plant a huge garden to call yourself a gardener! Whether it’s planting a few herbs in your windowsill, a small container garden on your back porch, or maybe even a small plot in your backyard, creating a connection to where your food comes from can help your kids understand the value of nature and may even get them trying some new veggies (a mom can hope, right?). Growing your own veggies is also a great way to trim your grocery budget and, let’s face it, who isn’t looking for ways to do that?