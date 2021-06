The NFL expanded its jersey number rules for the 2021 season. And Ja’Whaun Bentley is taking advantage. Bentley revealed on Twitter last Friday that he’s switching his number from 51 to 8 for the coming season. After the NFL changed its rules to expand the allowable jersey numbers for players, linebackers can now wear either 1-59 or 90-99. The Patriots voted against the rule change, according to Mike Florio at Pro Football Talk. But Bill Belichick is obviously OK with Bentley wearing an unconventional number for his position.