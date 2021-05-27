Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

How shrinking planets might explain missing planets

Earth & Sky
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan planets shrink? New research from the Flatiron Institute in New York City suggests they can. Shrinking planets might be the solution to the mystery gap in the sizes of exoplanets discovered so far. Planets between 1.5 and two times Earth’s radius are mostly missing. The idea is that mini-Neptunes – smaller than Neptune but larger than super-Earths – might lose their thick atmospheres and thereby decrease in size.

earthsky.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Planets#Oceans#Exoplanets#Earth Asteroids#Earth Scientists#Astronomers#Data Scientists#The Flatiron Institute#Astronomical Journal#Kepler#Neptune#Space#Interactions#Intense Radiation#Collisions#Rocks#Radius#Gap#Fledgling Atmospheres#Certainty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Science
News Break
Planets
Related
Astronomyarxiv.org

The brittle boulders of dwarf planet Ceres

We mapped all boulders larger than 105 m on the surface of dwarf planet Ceres using images of the Dawn framing camera acquired in the Low Altitude Mapping Orbit (LAMO). We find that boulders on Ceres are more numerous towards high latitudes and have a maximum lifetime of $150 \pm 50$ Ma, based on crater counts. These characteristics are distinctly different from those of boulders on asteroid (4) Vesta, an earlier target of Dawn, which implies that Ceres boulders are mechanically weaker. Clues to their properties can be found in the composition of Ceres' complex crust, which is rich in phyllosilicates and salts. As water ice is though to be present only meters below the surface, we suggest that boulders also harbor ice. Furthermore, the boulder size-frequency distribution is best fit by a Weibull distribution rather than the customary power law, just like for Vesta boulders. This finding is robust in light of possible types of size measurement error.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Tidal Deformability of Strange Quark Planets and Strange Dwarfs

Xu Wang, Abudushataer Kuerban, Jin-Jun Geng, Fan Xu, Xiao-Li Zhang, Bing-Jun Zuo, Wen-Li Yuan, Yong-Feng Huang. Strange quark matter, which is composed of u, d, and s quarks, could be the true ground of matter. According to this hypothesis, compact stars may actually be strange quark stars, and there may even be stable strange quark dwarfs and strange quark planets. The detection of the binary neutron star merger event GW170817 provides us new clues on the equation of state of compact stars. In this study, the tidal deformability of strange quark planets and strange quark dwarfs are calculated. It is found that the tidal deformability of strange quark objects is smaller than that of normal matter counterparts. For a typical 0.6 M$_\odot$ compact star, the tidal deformability of a strange dwarf is about 1.4 times less than that of a normal white dwarf. The difference is even more significant between strange quark planets and normal matter planets. Additionally, if the strange quark planet is a bare one (i.e., not covered by a normal matter curst), the tidal deformability will be extremely small, which means bare strange quark planets will hardly be distorted by tidal forces. Our study clearly proves the effectiveness of identifying strange quark objects via searching for strange quark planets through gravitational-wave observations.
Astronomyarxiv.org

How drifting and evaporating pebbles shape giant planets I: Heavy element content and atmospheric C/O

Recent observations of extrasolar gas giants suggest super-stellar C/O ratios in planetary atmospheres, while interior models of observed extrasolar giant planets additionally suggest high heavy element contents. Furthermore, recent observations of protoplanetary disks revealed super-solar C/H ratios, which are explained by inward drifting and evaporating pebbles, enhancing the volatile content of the disk. We investigate in this work how the inward drift and evaporation of volatile rich pebbles influences the atmospheric C/O ratio and heavy element content of giant planets growing by pebble and gas accretion. To achieve this goal, we perform semi analytical 1D models of protoplanetary disks including the treatment of viscous evolution and heating, pebble drift and simple chemistry to simulate the growth of planets from planetary embryos to Jupiter mass objects by accretion of pebbles and gas while they migrate through the disk. Our simulations show that the composition of the planetary gas atmosphere is dominated by the accretion of vapor, originating from inward drifting evaporating pebbles. This process allows the giant planets to harbour large heavy element contents, in contrast to models that do not take pebble evaporation into account. In addition, our model reveals that giant planets originating further away from the central star have a higher C/O ratio on average due to the evaporation of methane rich pebbles in the outer disk. However, planets formed in the outer disk harbor a smaller heavy element content, due to a smaller vapor enrichment of the outer disk compared to the inner disk. Our model predicts that giant planets with low/large atmospheric C/O should harbour a large/low total heavy element content. We further conclude that the inclusion of pebble evaporation is a key ingredient to determine the heavy element content and composition of giant planets.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Mass Effect Legendary Edition: Planet Eletania Explained

Mass Effect's planet Eletania has several key points of interest for Alliance soldiers and trilogy players. Eletania is located in the Attican Beta cluster within the Hercules system. The game has assigned it a first-level toxic hazard warning due to "microscopic symbiotic creatures" that live in the air. This planet was originally thought perfect for colonization as it contains a "verdant carpet of mosses, algae, and lichen" and has a well-oxygenated atmosphere. Unfortunately, this was not to be, thanks to the aforementioned microscopic creatures.
Astronomymilwaukeesun.com

Five satellite images that show how fast our planet is changing

You have probably seen satellite images of the planet through applications like Google Earth. These provide a fascinating view of the surface of the planet from a unique vantage point and can be both beautiful to look at and useful aids for planning. But satellite observations can provide far more insights than that. In fact, they are essential for understanding how our planet is changing and responding to global heating and can do so much more than just "taking pictures".
Astronomysciencenewsforstudents.org

The pebbled path to planets

Every big planet begins with a pebble. Okay, not just one. It starts with lots of pebbles — a flat sea of them stretching perhaps hundreds of times wider than the distance from Earth to the sun. Their sizes vary greatly. Some may be mere dust particles. Others may be small to fairly substantial rocks.
AstronomySpace Review

Red planet scare

Sometimes a Mars rover is just a Mars rover, but sometimes it’s not. When China landed its Zhurong rover in the Utopia Planitia region of Mars May 14, many celebrated the technical achievement. China is just the second country, after the United States, to land a spacecraft on Mars and sustain its operations (the Soviet Union’s Mars 3 landed in 1971, but lost contact less than two minutes after touchdown, while Britain’s Beagle 2 may have landed safely in 2004 but never deployed its solar panels and antenna.) Scientists looked forward to what Zhurong’s instruments might reveal, such as its ground-penetrating radar designed to search for subsurface ice deposits.
Astronomybookriot.com

Win a Copy of HOW TO BECOME A PLANET by Nicole Melleby!

This giveaway is sponsored by Algonquin Young Readers. For Pluto, summer has always started with a trip to the planetarium. It’s the launch to her favorite season, which also includes visits to the boardwalk arcade, working in her mom’s pizzeria, and her best friend Meredith’s birthday party. But this summer, none of that feels possible. Pluto has been diagnosed of depression and a big black hole that sits on her chest. Nicole Melleby’s How to Become a Planet is “a raw yet honest . . . must-read” (School Library Journal, starred review) about Pluto’s journey of self-acceptance and perseverance.
Agriculturebotany.one

Plants’ plan preserves people and planet

The Nation of Plants, by Stefano Mancuso 2021. Other Press. Aside from religioso-spiritual responses to this question, the mantle of this awesome responsibility appears to be have been assumed by us humans. It’s an important, if somewhat daunting, task, so it’s reasonable to ask how are we doing with our planetary stewardship? On many counts the answer is “not very well”, being as we are in the Anthropocene with its attendant concerns over a Sixth Mass Extinction of living things (e.g. Gerardo Ceballos et al., PNAS 117: 13596-13602, 2020; https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.1922686117), unsustainable agricultural practices, and a globally-declared Climate Emergency (e.g. William Ripple et al.). Since our current practices aren’t working out too well, is there another way to care for the Earth? Maybe there’s a set of guiding principles – other than the sheer greed and selfishness that seems to drive so much of what humans do – that would allow all to share Earth’s bounty, not just for the present but also far into the future? One hopes so. Whilst the hubris of humans will probably not permit them to cede power to another group of organisms to run the planet, is there a ‘planet-help manual’ that we could borrow from another group that would allow us to do things differently – and much better? Attempting to answer these really big questions – which are existential for our own species, and many others – is the laudable goal of The Nation of Plants by Stefano Mancuso, which book is here appraised.
AstronomyTwin Falls Times-News

Skywatch: Catch a close pairing of the innermost planets

Mercury orbits every 88 days, Venus in 225 days, and Mercury passes Venus every 145 days. If Earth were motionless, Mercury and Venus would therefore meet up in our sky every 145 days. From the orbiting earth, the average time between Mercury-Venus conjunctions is longer than 145 days, and the interval varies considerably.
AstronomyBoulder Clarion

Blasting the planet next door

In September 1859, the most powerful explosion in recorded history burst from the surface of the sun, releasing more energy than a billion of the largest nuclear bombs that have ever been in the U.S. arsenal. When the magnetic eruption reached the Earth, it induced currents in telegraph wires across the globe, shooting sparks out of pylons and delivering an electrical shock to some operators. Last month, researchers at the University of Colorado announced unprecedented observations of an even more powerful event that came from the nearest star to the solar system, Proxima Centauri.
Astronomyastrobiology.com

On The Formation Of Terrestrial Planets Between Two Massive Planets: The Case Of 55 Cancri

Examples of final systems in scenarios A (500 embryos, upper) and B (1500 embryos, lower). The formed planets and 55 Cnc f,d are all shown on the (𝑎, 𝑒) plane with the size proportional to the cube root of mass and the color indicating water mass (in 𝑂⊕). Initial 55 Cnc f and d are represented by open circles. The grey shadow indicates the potentially habitable zone (0.59–1.43 AU). left column: Δ𝑎 𝑓 < 0, Δ𝑀𝑓 > 0, middle column: Δ𝑎 𝑓 > 0, Δ𝑀𝑓 > 0, right column: Δ𝑎 𝑓 > 0, Δ𝑀𝑓 < 0. The variations in semi-major axis and mass for 55 Cnc f are presented in each panel.
AstronomyUniverse Today

The Elements for Life Depend on Both how and Where a Planet Forms

In the past few decades, the number of planets discovered beyond our Solar System has grown into the thousands. At present, 4,389 exoplanets have been confirmed in 3,260 systems, with another 5,941 candidates awaiting confirmation. Thanks to numerous follow-up observations and studies, scientists have learned a great deal about the types of planets that exist in our Universe, how planets form, and how they evolve.
Aerospace & Defensescoopcube.com

Earth 300: the incredible nuclear yacht to study the planet

The polar pod of the explorer Jean-Louis Etienne surprised us. This “vertical” boat, inspired by the American FLIP, ready to drift around Antarctica to better study the Southern Ocean, is scheduled to launch in 2023. The Earth 300 project, which aims to study the effects of global warming, is currently at the drafting stage, in his opinion, but it is even more surprising than Doctor Etienne’s ship.
Astronomymyeasternshoremd.com

The planets come out to be seen

Venus is the first planet to emerge after sunset in June, low in the western sky and bright enough to be seen even in late twilight. It will not set until after 10 p.m. local time. Look for a slender crescent moon just beneath Venus on June 11. Mars begins...
AstronomyBBC

Mars: Nasa find shining clouds on the Red Planet

Ever heard of shiny clouds on Mars? No, us neither! The Red Planet has a lot of wind and dust storms but it isn't known for its clouds. Well, the Curiosity team at Nasa have now captured clouds on Mars - including some special 'shiny' ones. Cloudy days are rare...
Astronomyava360.com

How Much Weight You Can Lift on Different Planets

Get ready for an amazing journey full of space facts - we're going to lift weights on different planets! Weight is the force gravity exerts on any object. An average person here on Earth can lift up to 150 lb. But what if we travelled to another planet and tried to lift something there? For example, on Mercury gravity is less than half that on Earth. Spoiler: there's a place where you couldn't lift a donut!
Einsteinjohndcook.com

Time dilation in SF and GPS

Voyage to Alpha Centauri and ran into a question about relativity. The book says in one place that their ship is moving a 56.7% of the speed of light, and in another place it says that time moves about 20% slower for them relative to folks on Earth. Are those two statements consistent?
CarsTrendHunter.com

Alien Planet Exploration Vehicles

This conceptual luxury recreational vehicle has been designed as an entry for a Cryptomotors competition that imagines a method of transportation for use on alien landscapes. The vehicle maintains an ultra-futuristic design that would offer space for two passengers to easily traverse the landscape, while also providing a laboratory that would provide ample area for performing research. This would position the vehicle as being the perfect option for interplanetary exploration and enable astronauts to comfortably perform research.