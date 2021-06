Among Us was one of 2020’s surprise hits. Although the game was actually released in 2018, it didn’t really explode in possibility until last year. Its rise in popularity was due in large part to YouTubers and streamers bringing attention to the game and because of the social outlet it offered during the COVID-19 lockdown. With many people forced to stay home and social distance, Among Us offered a way to connect with friends (and strangers) and play a fun (and sometimes cutthroat) game together.