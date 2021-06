Ok, Barring a real stupid GM (Vlade Divac is no longerinthe league) I have been trying to realistically think of what type of team would need CJ and then think, what can we get from their roster to then decide is it better to keep him or trade him. I am ignoring 3-team trades cause that gets too complex for me in terms of realistic predictions. When I think of a team which would want CJ they would be.