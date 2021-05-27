Billy Nomates and Porridge Radio lead Visions Festival 2021 line-up

Porridge Radio are back with a new song, a cover of "Happy in a Crowd" by Chicago lo-fi artist Love is Everything (aka Bobby Burg). “In 2016, I joined the band Garden Centre and we did a very DIY UK tour supporting Love of Everything," writes Porridge Radio's Dana Margolin. "I remember watching Bobby perform for the first time and being completely captivated. Bobby’s live set was really spontaneous and playful, but still managed to convey something really profoundly intimate. Bobby’s sets really showed me the way that a song can change every time you play it live, and that you can embrace the unpredictable and chaotic and fun parts of songs and they can still be perfect and hit really hard."