Billy Nomates and Porridge Radio lead Visions Festival 2021 line-up

By Damian Jones
NME
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBilly Nomates and Porridge Radio are among a raft of acts announced for the 2021 Visions Festival. The one day London new bands event, which will be held on Saturday, August 7 at The Oval in Hackney, will also see Manchester newcomers Porij, post-punk Leeds quartet Yard Act, Folly Group, Famous, Kai Kwasi, Wu-Lu, caroline, NiNE8 Collective, Flohio, Gaika, Falle Nioke, DJ and producer Grove, Martha Skye Murphy and Keyah/Blu all performing.

www.nme.com
Stella Donnelly
#Porridge Radio#Folly Group#Nine8 Collective#Keyah Blu#Music Festivals
