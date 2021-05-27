Letters to the Editor: Readers debate the future of traffic, buses on Nicholasville Road
Barry Saturday’s recent op-ed frightens readers that bus rapid transit will ruin their way of life. He focuses on how few people use the bus system in Lexington, claiming it is a waste of our tax dollars. But the poor performance of our current public transportation is not an argument against creating good transportation options. Those who are unhappy with Lextran should be in favor of improving it. While Barry correctly connects transportation and housing, he comes to the wrong conclusion. Expanding the urban service boundary is not good for the city, and Barry mistakenly undervalues the agricultural economy of our county — which accounts for $2.3 billion in economic activity. Expansion is a bad option when there is so much vacant or underdeveloped space within the boundary. Lexington should reallocate and redesign space accordingly so there is more space for housing, public use and enjoyment.www.kentucky.com