Lexington, KY

Letters to the Editor: Readers debate the future of traffic, buses on Nicholasville Road

By Herald-Leader readers
Lexington Herald-Leader
 11 days ago

Barry Saturday’s recent op-ed frightens readers that bus rapid transit will ruin their way of life. He focuses on how few people use the bus system in Lexington, claiming it is a waste of our tax dollars. But the poor performance of our current public transportation is not an argument against creating good transportation options. Those who are unhappy with Lextran should be in favor of improving it. While Barry correctly connects transportation and housing, he comes to the wrong conclusion. Expanding the urban service boundary is not good for the city, and Barry mistakenly undervalues the agricultural economy of our county — which accounts for $2.3 billion in economic activity. Expansion is a bad option when there is so much vacant or underdeveloped space within the boundary. Lexington should reallocate and redesign space accordingly so there is more space for housing, public use and enjoyment.

Presidential ElectionPosted by
NorthEast Times

Letters to the editor

Time for the 100-day report card on President Biden, our POTUS #46. (Rhymed to the old sitcom theme for Car 54, Where Are You?) and race theory teaches gripes. But if you’re fired, it’s no joke. Illegals jump the fence,. Now, I’d even vote for Pence. You defrauded Trump away,
Lewiston, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

May 27 Letters to the Editor: Our Readers’ Opinions

The Lewiston Tribune’s opinion is all too often an ignorant one creating a bubble of ignorance on the topics it purports to provide informative arguments. Such was certainly the case with the recent bill, now law, on critical race theory and education in Idaho. To hear the Tribune’s opinion tell it, any concerns over such is an invention of the Idaho Freedom Foundation inciting “radical” (the correct term is reactionary) GOP legislators.
West Linn, ORPosted by
West Linn Tidings

Readers' letters

Recent claims aren't 'conspiracy theories'; Wear orange for gun violence awareness Recent claims aren't 'conspiracy theories' The news media has been using the term "conspiracy theories" to identify a number of outlandish, untrue and often convoluted claims such as former President Clinton and his wife are involved in child sex trafficking and COVID vaccines contain microchips with which to track those receiving the vaccines. I encourage the news media to use alternative labeling for such nonsense because conspiracies actually do occur and there are legitimate theories about them. Alternatively, there is nothing legitimate about these outlandish and often scurrilous...
Public HealthWashington Times-Herald

Letter to the Editor: Reader has concern about plan to end pandemic unemployment

I am writing to voice my concerns with the governor’s plan to end pandemic unemployment plans in less than a month. I find the rationale behind the decision to be wanting and lacking the fortitude needed to properly end this assistance. This aid, a majority not from state coffers, has kept tens of thousands out of poverty. This call to end the assistance, and the passage of SEA 148, has already seen a spike in evictions across the state. I am asking the governor to reconsider his stance on federal aid. The assistance people receive often is spent directly in their communities and state. Workers have paid into this system their whole careers, and it appears that the governor simply wants all minimum wage and food service jobs filled. Technical and professional workers that were and are displaced due to the pandemic paid their professional wages into this safety net, and it seems that the governor does not empathize with their plight. Again, I am asking Governor Holcomb, please reconsider this action. There is time to correct course and save heartache and displacement for thousands of Hoosiers. Leave a comment at: https://www.in.gov/gov/ask-eric/ or by Phone: 317-232-4567. Our Hoosier neighbors deserve a helping hand.
Grand Forks, NDGrand Forks Herald

Letter to the editor: On June 22, vote 'yes' for the future of Grand Forks

Our family recently celebrated our third (and last) child’s graduation from Grand Forks Central High School. As I reflect on the nearly 20 years we have had children in the Grand Forks Public Schools (GFPS), I am filled with gratitude for the outstanding educational experience all three were so privileged to receive. I’ll admit it’s been easy to take for granted – the incredibly dedicated teachers, the first-rate extra-curricular experiences, the caring and committed administration, the hardworking support staff, and the fine facilities – these have all been such a mainstay in our children’s lives, it’s hard to imagine their lives without them. And yet - none of these factors happened by chance. They were the result of a community that has prioritized the education of its children and young adults. A community that has believed that investing in a well-rounded educational experience for our youth is a cornerstone of an outstanding community.
Franklin County, KYThe State-Journal

Three Franklin County projects selected for Barr’s federal earmark wishlist

Congressional earmarks are back. And Franklin County got more requests for federal dollars than any other county in its congressional district. U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., put three proposed Franklin County projects on his list of 10 priority “community project funding requests.” None of the 10 is guaranteed funding by the House Appropriations Committee, and per Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells, the municipalities may not know if there is any funding available until the fall.
Lexington, KYWTVQ

Barr introduces bills to combat improper Chinese influence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Republican U.S. Rep Andy Barr, KY-06, has introduced two proposals — the Higher Education Research Protection Act of 2021 and the National Security Through America’s Resources and Permitting Reform Act of 2021 — to limit what he calls the threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party.
New York City, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Lawmakers, advocates seek traffic safety measures

Bills that would boost traffic safety -- from cracking down on reckless drivers to lowering the threshold for a DWI -- are among the measures state lawmakers and traffic safety advocates are seeking in the closing days of the legislative session. The measures would address traffic safety issues both in...
POTUSWashington Examiner

Harris criticized on social media after passing out cookies with her face on them

Vice President Kamala Harris was criticized on social media Monday after she passed out cookies to journalists that featured her face. USA Today White House correspondent Courtney Subramanian brought attention to the sweets when she tweeted a photo of the cookies that closely resembled Harris. "@vp made an OTR visit...
Charlottesville, VADaily Progress

Opinion/Letter: Public worker unions not good for community

I am writing in response to a letter published May 21 headlined “Public sector unions help workers, others” (The Daily Progress). Of course, as the author said, such unions help their members, but I disagree about the overall public good of public sector unions. The basic problem is that such...
Asheville, NCMountain Xpress

Letter: Landowners should be able to exercise their rights

Laura Berner Hudson penned a thoughtful essay supporting the proposed 101 Charlotte St. development [“Future Vision: 101 Charlotte St. Deftly Balances Conflicting Priorities,” May 19, Xpress]. I think her arguments are entirely correct, and whatever official approval is needed for the project should be granted so that it can move forward.
Politicsexpressnews.com

Your Turn: June 6 | Texas Legislature

After Democrats in the Texas Legislature made an unexpected dramatic exit from the state Capitol last week and blocked Senate Bill 7 — the controversial voting bill — and House Bill 20 on bail reform before the deadline, Gov. Greg Abbott had this to say: “It is deeply disappointing and concerning for Texans that neither will reach my desk, and thus remain emergencies in Texas.”
Congress & Courtscannabisnewsworld.com

Marijuana Banking Bill Reintroduced In Congress With Broad Bipartisan Support From More Than 100 Lawmakers

A bill to protect banks that service state-legal marijuana businesses from being penalized by federal regulators has again been filed in the House. Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-CO) reintroduced the legislation, titled the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act. The measure cleared the House along largely bipartisan lines during the last Congress, but it did not advance in the Senate under Republican control. With Democrats now in control of the House, Senate and White House, industry stakeholders are optimistic that the legislation stands a solid chance of becoming law this year. The bill as introduced has 102 initial cosponsors, with Reps. Steve Stivers (R-OH), Nydia Velazquez (D-NY) and Warren Davidson (R-OH) taking the lead alongside Perlmutter. By the end of the 116th Congress, the prior version of the bill garnered 206 cosponsors. The current bill includes support from 13 Republicans. A new companion Senate version of the bill is expected to be filed next week. The SAFE Banking Act would ensure that financial institutions could take on cannabis business clients without facing federal penalties. Fear of sanctions has kept many banks and credit unions from working with the industry, forcing marijuana firms to operate on a cash basis that makes them targets of crime and creates complications for financial regulators. The bill has been slightly revised this session to expand banking protections to explicitly include hemp and CBD businesses, and some technical changes were made to clarify language around insurance and safe harbor provisions. A separate bill to address insurance issues in the cannabis market was also introduced in the Senate on Thursday. “Thousands of employees and businesses across this country have been forced to deal in piles of cash for far too long,” Perlmutter said in a press release. “It is time to enact SAFE Banking to align federal…
Congress & Courtsarcamax.com

In massive House highway bill, climate is a common refrain

WASHINGTON – House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Peter A. DeFazio vowed to make fighting climate change a fundamental goal of the next highway bill his committee would take up, and certainly, the issue gets its share of mentions in the bill released Friday. Climate change, resiliency and reducing emissions...
Michigan Statebigrapidsnews.com

Michigan Legislature Roll Call Report

Senate Bill 458, Require governor notify legislature when traveling out of state: Passed 20 to 16 in the Senate. To require that when leaving the state and on return, the governor must notify the lieutenant governor, and require this person to notify legislative leaders in writing within 12 hours. •...
Congress & CourtsJalopnik

House Democrats Introduce $547 Billion Surface Transportation Plan: Report

By this point, most of us are familiar with President Joe Biden’s massive transportation infrastructure plan that pours trillions of dollars into the roads in the United States, including the introduction of a comprehensive electric vehicle charging network. Now, a group of House Democrats have introduced a $547 plan to revamp surface transportation infrastructure, Reuters reports.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Experienced staff promote effective lawmaking

Members of Congress are wrestling with the 97 bipartisan recommendations put forward last year by the newly reestablished Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress. Among them are proposals to increase legislative staff pay. Supporters argue that salary increases are needed to recruit and retain the best legislative aides. Yet, the public is skeptical about spending more on Congress, which they judge as not doing a very good job.
Health ServicesPosted by
Reason.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom Clings to COVID-19 Emergency Powers

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic with a controlling, micromanaging leadership style that few other governors can match. Even as other states have lifted a lot of COVID-19 restrictions for those who have been vaccinated, following the guidance of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the California Democrat is ordering the state to re-open on his terms, not easing up the rules until June 15.
New York City, NYDaily Star

NY Education Department to schools: Masks still required

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Students, teachers and staff in New York schools were still required to wear masks Monday, despite a conflicting letter from the governor's health commissioner released days earlier. The state Education Department sent school district leaders guidance Sunday that said schools should keep requiring masks. That guidance...