Starting a new blog is always exciting and often drawn by inspiration. People start blogging for different reasons like a hobby, an online journal for family, and some as a business venture. The most important component of starting any kind of blog is knowing the reason behind it. The last thing you would want is losing interest halfway through and giving up! If you are reading this, you already know what you want your blog to be all about – home decor! Starting a successful DIY home decor requires certain skills and strategies that will give you an edge over your competitors. There are many hurdles that you must leap across even before you post your first post on your home decor blog.