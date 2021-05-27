Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Something new for livestock exhibitors at the Cornish Fair

countryfolks.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people are hopeful to be able to attend a county fair this summer. The Cornish Fair, located in Cornish, NH, has something extra planned, specifically for livestock exhibitors. A new dairy barn is being built in time to be finished for the 2021 fair. A generous, anonymous donor in the community offered to match any funds raised for a new barn. The reaction from the rest of the community was full support, and funds immediately began to collect.

countryfolks.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fair#Dairy Barn#Animal House#Cooperative Extension#Cornish Fair Board#Zoom#Unh#Livestock Exhibitors#Barns#Stalls#Cows#Fairgoers#House Animals#Center Hills Barn#Ayrshire#Home#Materials#Community Support#Construction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
AgricultureHampshire Review

Livestock Reports

HI Choice & Prime: 92 lbs. - $285;Choice: 69-82 lbs. - $260-265; Graded & Choice: 40-50 lbs. - $245-290; Graded: 34 lbs. - $230. 20-40 lbs.: $305-360;40-60 lbs.: $390-400;60-80 lbs. - $360-415. SLAUGHTER CATTLE:. Cows: 93 - Utility & Comm: $60-81; Canner & Cutter: $52-65; Cutter & BNG: $40-64. Bulls:...
Ames, IABloomfield Democrat

New composting publication for livestock producers

AMES – Composting has long been an option for livestock mortality disposal. It generally can be done on farm, requires little in the way of equipment and additional supplies, and the end product may be used to enhance soil fertility. Although composting has not been standard operating procedure on many...
Halifax County, VAyourgv.com

Interest meeting slated for county fair livestock show

All persons under 21 and parents of youth interested in showing livestock such as sheep, goats and cows are invited to attend a Halifax County Fair Livestock Show interest meeting. The meeting will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. June 12 at the Halifax County Ag Complex located at...
Sacramento County, CAgaltheraldonline.com

Local students to auction livestock online for county fair

The Sacramento County Fair was canceled as a public event for the second consecutive time, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, agriculture students will still carry on the decades-old tradition of selling the animals they raised during the fair’s livestock auction. There will be an online auction that runs...
Merced County, CAwestsideconnect.com

Merced fair planning modified livestock show, sale

The Merced County Fair Board of Directors, management and Livestock Department are excited to move forward with an in-person modified livestock show and sale for Merced County’s hard-working 4-H and FFA students. The Merced County Fair Livestock Show takes place Thursday, June 10, through Friday, June 11. The Merced County...
Agriculturesalinasvalleytribune.com

Salinas Valley Fair returns with modified livestock show, entertainment

SALINAS VALLEY — Salinas Valley Fair 2021 took place with an altered format due to Covid-19 pandemic health guidelines, but it was the first time since 2019 that fair-goers were able to show animals or pick up carnival food in person. This year’s animal judging was split into two portions....
AgricultureMiami Herald

Grains, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were mixed on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July fell 7.75 cents at $6.5150 a bushel; July corn was off 20.25 cents at $6.2525 a bushel; July oats was unchanged at $3.60 a bushel; while July soybeans dropped 6.75 cents at $15.2325 a bushel.
Worth County, IAlmgraphic.com

Worth County Fair offers opportunities for young exhibitors

The Worth County Fair has scheduled four opportunities for up and coming exhibitors in the Worth County Fair cattle, swine, sheep and goat shows. There will be a Pee Wee Swine Show offered to prospective exhibitors Friday, June 18, around noon at the conclusion of classes being judged and just prior to the championship drives.
Orleans County, VTBarton Chronicle

Fairs, demo derby to return with new dates

The Orleans County Fairgrounds in Barton was open over Memorial Day weekend for a wide range of festivities and events that have been absent since COVID-19 lockdown protocols were put into place last year. Although a Memorial Day celebration is part of the event schedule that the Orleans County Fair...
Agriculturevegetablegrowersnews.com

Organic Grower Summit opens registration for exhibitor booths

Organic Grower Summit opens registration for exhibitor booths. Exhibitor booth registration is now open for the Organic Grower Summit Presented by Western Growers and OPN, slated for Dec. 1-2, in Monterey, California. Organic supply chain partners and service providers are encouraged to sign up for a booth at the fourth...
Small Businessbizjournals

Troy small businesses get pandemic recovery grants

Thirty small businesses in Troy are splitting almost $300,000 in federal pandemic relief money distributed via the city. The Troy Small Business Grant Program was funded with money allocated by the federal CARES Act. It focused on businesses with no more than 20 employees that had suffered a revenue loss of 25% or more because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Hancock County, IAkiow.com

Hancock County Looks to Move Rural Recycling

Hancock County is once again exploring options of moving its rural recycling program from Waste Management to the Landfill of North Iowa. This discussion comes after the Hancock County Board of Supervisors received the last two bills from Waste Management that were over $6,000 each. According to Supervisor Gary Rayhons, this large amount is not sustainable.
Environmentbestadvice.co.uk

Roma Finance unveils sustainability competition for schools

Specialist lender, Roma Finance, has launched an environmental sustainability competition for UK schools, in honour of World Environment Day, with three prizes of £500. The lender is inviting schools across the country to create a sustainable and environmentally friendly house or community. There will be one prize of £500 awarded to each school age group: Infant School – 4-8 years, Junior School – 8-11 years and High School – 11-16 years.
PoliticsGood News Network

New Initiative Will Plant 18 Million Trees Around Glasgow in ‘Urban Forests’

A new partnership has vowed to plant 10 trees for every man, woman, and child in the Glasgow region as part of a new urban ‘forest’ network. The ambitious planting pledge is being called the Clyde Climate Forest initiative, and it will ‘breathe new life’ across the eight local authorities around Scotland’s largest city.
AgricultureKanabec County Times Online

County Fair returns with new sights, returning favorites

After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kanabec County Agriculture Society is excited to bring back the county fair July 28-Aug. 1, 2021. “We are having a fair,” declared John Angstman, Kanabec County Agriculture Society board secretary. While he doesn’t anticipate any coronavirus-related limitations to how they operate, fairgoers will likely see more hand washing stations available to help keep clean.
Food & Drinksnewsatw.com

The carbon footprint of a Cornish pasty

The carbon footprint of Cornish pasties and other meals and snacks is being calculated by scientists. University of Exeter scientists are using a new computer programme to estimate the amount of carbon released by food production. Academics say the technology could help manufacturers lower their carbon footprint by changing ingredients...
Ledbetter, KYPaducah Sun

LIVINGSTON LIVESTOCK

LEDBETTER — Tuesday, June 1. Markets totaled 395 head. Compared to last week: slaughter cows, steady; slaughter bulls, $2 higher; feeder steers, steady to $5 higher; feeder heifers, steady to $5 higher. Slaughter cows: breakers, 70% to 80% lean, $58 to $73; boners, 80% to 85% lean, $63 to $66;...
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland State Parks Prepare for Busy Summer Season

Maryland State Parks have surpassed visitation records the past two years, and 2021 is on track to meet or exceed these unprecedented numbers. Although visitation to Maryland’s parks is traditionally heavy in spring, numbers ramp up even more significantly during the Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial kickoff to the summer season.  While the Maryland Department of […] The post Maryland State Parks Prepare for Busy Summer Season appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.