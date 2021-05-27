Something new for livestock exhibitors at the Cornish Fair
Many people are hopeful to be able to attend a county fair this summer. The Cornish Fair, located in Cornish, NH, has something extra planned, specifically for livestock exhibitors. A new dairy barn is being built in time to be finished for the 2021 fair. A generous, anonymous donor in the community offered to match any funds raised for a new barn. The reaction from the rest of the community was full support, and funds immediately began to collect.countryfolks.com