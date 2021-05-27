Kingsley’s Planning to Play: A Community Parks Project
Join the Village of Kingsley, the Civic Center South Board of Directors, & Kingsley Branch Library for three community input sessions as part of the "Kingsley's Planning to Play: a Community Park Project!" Each session is on a Thursday, beginning at 6pm. On May 27 meet at Civic Center South. On June 3 meet at Brownson Park. On June 10 meet at Civic Center South. If you cannot make the meetings but would like to provide input, look for voting boards in the Library lobby beginning May 21. Info: 231-263-5484.