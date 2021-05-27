When Is Amazon Prime Day: Dates, Deals, And Everything We Know So Far

At CES 2019, Apple and television manufacturers announced that they would be bringing AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to the big screen. However, despite all of the commotion and increased availability, there is still a lot of confusion regarding what they can and cannot do. Can the best HomeKit TVs turn on your smart light bulbs? Can you ask Siri to play a particular movie without the need for an Apple TV? Are AirPlay 2 and HomeKit TVs the same? Before upgrading your living room entertainment set up, here's everything you need to know about AirPlay 2 and HomeKit TVs.