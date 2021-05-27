When Is Amazon Prime Day: Dates, Deals, And Everything We Know So Far
Amazon Prime Day has become one of the biggest sales events that budget-minded shoppers can count on every year, offering literally thousands of deals across every category imaginable, from tech and gaming to toys, kitchenware, beauty, apparel, and more. Though Amazon hasn't officially confirmed Prime Day dates just yet, the company did reveal the sale is happening in June, and according to a recent Bloomberg report, Prime Day 2021 is just weeks away.www.gamespot.com