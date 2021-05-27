Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Day, FL

When Is Amazon Prime Day: Dates, Deals, And Everything We Know So Far

By Jenae Sitzes
Gamespot
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Prime Day has become one of the biggest sales events that budget-minded shoppers can count on every year, offering literally thousands of deals across every category imaginable, from tech and gaming to toys, kitchenware, beauty, apparel, and more. Though Amazon hasn't officially confirmed Prime Day dates just yet, the company did reveal the sale is happening in June, and according to a recent Bloomberg report, Prime Day 2021 is just weeks away.

www.gamespot.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Day, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Black Friday Sales#Holiday Shoppers#Gamestop#Bloomberg#Best Buy#Echos Fire Tv Sticks#Kindles#Bose#Fitbit Versa 2#Nintendo Switch#Game Pass#Amazon Shopping#Amazon Devices#Lightning Deals#Prime Video#Sale#General Discount#Retailers#Steep Discounts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Walmart
Related
TV SeriesNME

‘Money Heist’ season 5: everything we know so far

Spanish crime series Money Heist is quietly becoming one of the most underrated and essential shows on Netflix. The series follows a group of robbers tasked with stealing buildings by occupying them, on behalf of a nameless boss, the Professor. Money Heist has drawn parallels with Ocean’s Eleven and Baby Driver, but has carved a fanbase entirely of its own.
Shoppingcaposts.com

This Is the Best Day to Shop at Walmart This Month

Prime is free to join for 30 days, so you can try it without making that year-long commitment. ... The main Prime perk is free, two-day shipping, but Prime members also get Amazon Video streaming, Amazon Prime Music, Prime Reading, and Amazon Photos. PCMag.com4 Ways to Avoid Paying $119 for Amazon Prime Free Shipping 06:58 06/05/2021.
Small BusinessRTTNews

Amazon Prime Day Countdown Starts With Early Release Deals

Ahead of the upcoming Prime Day event on June 21 and June 22, Amazon started dropping early release deals Monday. The e-commerce giant has begun the countdown heading towards the biggest shopping extravaganza of the year. In the seventh year of the Prime Day Celebrations, the company is offering more...
ElectronicsAndroid Authority

First price drop on the Roku Express 4K Plus 2021, and more cheap Roku deals

The latest Express 4K Plus just got a 25% price drop on Amazon, letting you pick it up for just $29.99. If you’re in the market for a new streaming device, then you probably already know most of the big names in the game. There’s Amazon Fire TV, Nvidia Shield, and more, but there are also plenty of options from Roku. If you’re a Roku fan, you’ll be happy to know there are plenty of Roku offers around. We’ve summed up the best cheap Roku deals in this post.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

What to expect for Amazon Prime Day 2021

UPDATE: The information has yet to be officially confirmed by Amazon, but Bloomberg reports Prime Day will happen on June 21 and 22. Amazon Prime Day began nearly six years ago when the company decided to celebrate 20 years of going live and 10 years of Prime service. It’s historically been a day when countless items from across the site go on sale for a steep discount–many as good or better than Black Friday–on everything from tech gadgets and jeans to children’s necessities and home goods. So what should we expect for this upcoming Prime Day? Firstly, we need to...
Electronicsthekrazycouponlady.com

Prime Member Exclusive: Amazon Smart Plug, Only $14.99 on Amazon

Amazon has released yet another early Prime Day deal, exclusive to Prime members. Score an Amazon Smart Plug for only $14.99, originally $24.99. This price is for Prime members only. Otherwise, non-Prime members pay $24.99. This is a limited-time deal. Order now to score this low price. Get free two-day...
Electronicsimore.com

AirPlay 2 and HomeKit for smart TVs: Everything you need to know!

At CES 2019, Apple and television manufacturers announced that they would be bringing AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to the big screen. However, despite all of the commotion and increased availability, there is still a lot of confusion regarding what they can and cannot do. Can the best HomeKit TVs turn on your smart light bulbs? Can you ask Siri to play a particular movie without the need for an Apple TV? Are AirPlay 2 and HomeKit TVs the same? Before upgrading your living room entertainment set up, here's everything you need to know about AirPlay 2 and HomeKit TVs.
ElectronicsPosted by
Nerdable

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Everything we know so far

Samsung's next flagship wearable could pack a host of changes. Read on for all the latest details!. Update: June 7, 2021 (3 AM ET): We’ve updated the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 hub below with details on the wearables’ battery and possible switch to Wear OS. Read on for all the latest!
ShoppingAFTVnews

Prime members get $10 credit when purchasing $40 Amazon Gift Card — Early Prime Day Deal

Amazon is running an early Prime Day promtion where Prime members can get a $10 credit when purchasing a $40 Amazon gift card. To qualify for this promotion, you must visit this page and click the yellow “Apply code to your account” button. Then buy either the Mini Prime Envelope Tin gift card or a Prime Day eGift Card costing $40 or more. You should see a message during checkout that says you qualify for the free $10 credit with the purchase. You will receive the $10 credit automatically applied to your account 2 days after placing your order. If you’re a frequent Amazon shopper and plan to spend this amount anyway, you can enter your own email address as the receipient to basically recieve the free $10 in exchange for loading up your Amazon credit balance by $40. This promotion ends June 20.
ElectronicsHuron Daily Tribune

Why pay for cable every month when you can just buy a Roku once?

The world’s gone through a hell of a lot of changes since Roku dropped back in 2008. New presidents, assorted financial crises, and about 10,000 superhero movies centering around the same characters who, for some reason, keep redesigning their costumes. One welcome change has been the evolution of Roku: From...