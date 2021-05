I was out on vacation all last week, well not really a vacation. I spent the entire week remodeling the bathroom, doing all types of demo and repairs. More often than not whenever I'm on vacation, or take time off work I'm usually working on home improvement projects or wrenching on the truck. People think I'm crazy, but I love doing these projects and find them to be very relaxing. To me it's the perfect vacation and a really good use of my time and money. Plus, when I'm off work not doing anything I get really bored within a day or so and start looking for something to do. To me the project stay-cation is the best!