Before Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather hit the boxing ring tonight, one of the fighters has already fled the scene. Adam Ramirez decided to hop a plane out of Florida and duck Micky Scala. A wild scene continues to become more absurd by the hour. Scala roasted his opponent on social media today. He wrote, “My opponent is a coward got on a plane this morning and left Florida. No fight tonight. Took a big platform and opportunity from me." Scala is actually under Mayweather promotions, and this would have been his third fight with their management. Ramirez was coming off a long layover with one win and one loss as a professional. Not fighting for 18 months probably had something to do with his decision to get out of dodge. This is a complete surprise because they both attended weigh-ins on Friday and everything looked normal.