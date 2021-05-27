COVID-19 spreading among younger Kentuckians

Gov. Andy Beshear stated on Tuesday that COVID-19 infections were predominantly occurring in younger Kentuckians, and that held true in Campbellsville, too. At the state level, data from the Kentucky Department for Public Health showed the largest portion of the 580 new infections announced across the state Tuesday belonged to pre-teens and teens ages 10-19, with those ages 20-49 following behind. The same trend held true in Taylor County, with seven of the nine newly confirmed cases Tuesday occuring in residents under age 50 according to data from the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.