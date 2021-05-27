Cancel
Yoga

Yoga in the Park - Thursday Nights

Enjoy a Vinyasa Flow session in Hull Park behind the Traverse Area District Library, TC. Relax & restore your body through movement & breath. Bring your own mat or towel.

KidsPosted by
MIX 106

Sign Your Kids Up For Yoga at Camel’s Back Park

Why should yoga only be for adults? Well, its absolutely not! This summer involve your kids in some mindfulness exercise and fresh air by attending a Kids Yoga Camp. Presented by Yogi Jessica Ann and Insight Yoa, a Kids Yoga Camp is a a summer day camp happening at Camel's Back Park this June.
WorkoutsCedar Valley Daily Times

Yoga slated June 5 at Platt Park, WWC closed May 31

On Saturday, June 5, Angela Weepie from The Warming House and the Williams Wellness Center will host “Yoga in the Park.” Class will be held at Platt Park from 8:30-9:15 a.m. This is free to everyone. The Williams Wellness Center will not be staffed, or will have limited hours, on...
YogaBham Now

PaddleBoard Yoga Classes at Oak Mountain State Park

PaddleBoard Yoga Classes at the Oak Mountain State Park Marina. Cost is $30 per class, $15 if you have your own board. The Oak Mountain State Park Marina is off of Terrace drive in the center of the park near the ranger station. We meet at the marina. Participants will...
WorkoutsPosted by
710 WOR

Free Yoga Classes Return To Bryant Park This Month

Bryant Park's free summer yoga classes return to the lawn on June 16! The free socially distanced one hour classes will take place every Wednesday for 10 weeks. Every pose can be modified, adapted or adjusted so no yoga experience is necessary, however, yogis will need to bring their own mat to the park. The lawn will be limited to 500 people and you will need to register for each individual class.
Workoutsseehafernews.com

Local Yoga Instructor to Host Yoga in the Park This Month

The following article was submitted by Kate Casey, owner of Cats on Mats Yoga, LLC, through the Manitowoc Public Library. Hi, friends! It’s your friendly neighborhood yogini, Kate!. With sunnier days ahead, I’m looking forward to soaking up the glorious weather that Wisconsin gifts us each year. And in my...
Green, OHcityofgreen.org

Fitness-in-the-Park: Yoga and Cardio Barre Start June 2

GREEN, Ohio – The City of Green’s Fitness-in-the-Park starts Wednesday, June 2 with free Yoga and Cardio Barre classes lead by certified instructors at the Central Park Amphitheater, 1755 Town Park Blvd. Yoga is held every Wednesday and Saturday from June 2 through September 18 from 9 a.m. to 10...
Raleigh, NCPosted by
Alyssa Atkinson

Free Yoga At Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh

All the details for the summer yoga sessions. I have always been the type of person who likes to go one hundred miles an hour all the time. Whether it be work, school, extracurricular events, or anything else I have on my to-do list, I tend to struggle with slowing down and taking a breath.
Bartlesville, OKbartlesvilleradio.com

Kiddie Park Closed for the Night

In light of the heavy rains that hit Bartlesville, Kiddie Park will not open tonight. Gates will re-open at 7 p.m. tomorrow and don’t forget Saturday is First Responders Night from 7 to 10 with glow sticks and live music.
Ankeny, IAankenyiowa.gov

City of Ankeny Offers Free Yoga in the Park

The City of Ankeny is pleased to offer Yoga in the Park starting Saturday, May 29, at 8 a.m. Bring a yoga mat and a friend to enjoy one hour of free outdoor yoga every Saturday morning May 29 through Sept. 4 at Wagner Park. Yoga in the Park is...
Drinksthemanc.com

A boutique wine and fizz festival is coming to Ancoats

Some of the region’s finest independent wine retailers will make their way to Ancoats this September for a premium wine and fizz festival. Hosted at Hallé St Peter’s on Blossom Street, the boutique event will pull in some incredible winemakers from around the globe – giving guests the opportunity to taste a variety of exclusive bottles.
Walker, MNThe Pilot-Independent

Walker Bay Live is back on Thursday nights

Walker Bay Live is back for the summer, so break out your lawn chairs and get ready for the music, food, kids events and all of the people and places where the fun will be had. The first event is June 10 at the Walker Home Center where there will...
Westborough, MAoutdoors.org

Thursday Night Ride through W'boro, N'boro, Berlin

Registration is required for this activity. For stronger riders, 13-15 mph. 18.8 miles through Westborough/Northborough/Berlin. Expect hills. Bring water, helmet, repair kit, spare tube, snack. Limited to 10 riders, including the leader. Rain cancels. Per AMC COVID-19 protocols the following are required: o Masks must be worn at all times during AMC bicycling activities with the following exception: masks do not need to be worn while actively riding AND when 14 feet of distance IS maintained between all riders and pedestrians. The average bicycle is 6 feet long, so two and a half bicycle lengths SHALL be kept between all people. o Bring and carry with you a face mask and hand sanitizer with 60% or greater alcohol content. o If any of the above guidance changes between now and the date of the ride, the updated information will be provided to registered riders.
Watertown, WIWatertown Daily Times

Beach Party Bingo set Thursday night

The Watertown Main Street Program will holds its popular Beach Party Bingo event outdoors Thursday. The event will take place in the North First Street parking lot and is limited to 250 players. Seating begins at 5 p.m., with bingo starting at 6 p.m. Admission is $20 per player. This cost includes 15 3-card games. Players are invited to double their cards for $10. Bingo cards will only be sold at the entrance to the event, cash or check only. Credit cards cannot be accepted for bingo. Attendees must also be at least 18 years of age to play.
Yogatriangleonthecheap.com

Free activities at Dix Park: Yoga, Tai Chi, Guided Walks, Art Workshops, more…

Dorothea Dix Park, 2105 Umstead Drive, Raleigh, is hosting a number of diverse activities, for both adults and kids. Many of the events are free. Also, all require pre-registration. Follow the links to register. Find all upcoming events at dorotheadixpark.org/calendar. Events at Dorothea Dix Park. You need to register for...
MusicPosted by
Queens Post

Concert Series at Astoria Park Kicks Off Thursday

A free concert series in Astoria Park kicks off this week – with a Blondie tribute band. The series, which was organized by The Central Astoria Local Development Coalition (LLC), will take place on the park’s Great Lawn. Concertgoers should enter the park on 19th Street and 23rd Avenue. The...