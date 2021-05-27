Cancel
Black Celebrities aim to inspire Black High School students during a once-in-a-lifetime “Rites Of Passage” celeb ration. The event applauds Black students’ excellence and academic achievers.

Dallas Weekly
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Black PR Wire) LOS ANGELES, CA: Actor, Stand-Up Comedian and Game Show Host Cedric The Entertainer, Actress Wendy Raquel Robinson (“The Steve Harvey Show”), Television Host and Author Shaun Robinson and Actress Uzo Aduba (“Orange Is The New Black”) join the list of stellar celebrities who’ll be empowering and inspiring Black High School students during their one-of- a-kind Rites Of Passage celebration. The virtual graduation will take place on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 4:00 pm Pacific Standard Time (PST). The event will laud Black students’ excellence while celebrating Black pride, unity, and diversity.

Continuously published, without missing a single issue for more than 60 years, the Dallas Weekly has emerged as the leading most trusted voice of the African American community in north Texas.

