The music streaming app Spotify was launched in India in early 2019, and has skyrocketed since. Its sales have reportedly increased by 27% percent since then, as recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020. Spotify includes a wide range of songs, podcasts and audiobooks from all over the world. This Swedish company is doing exceedingly well in India. This is because it provides free access to its services by just signing up with an email address. The premium version does cost a bit more, but it’s still quite cheap for the services it provides. Overall, its high quality streaming and audio quality and ease in accessibility on both laptops and mobiles is currently a superhit in India. Now Spotify and Storytel is making audiobooks more accessible by partnering.