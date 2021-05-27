Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Grammy winner Denyce Graves previews National Memorial Day Concert

By 7News DC
WJLA
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (ABC7) — The 32nd annual National Memorial Day Concert is almost here, and while this year's event will once again look different -- you can still expect a star-studded show paying tribute to our nation's heroes. Grammy winning opera singer Denyce Graves offered a special preview of the big event.

wjla.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Entertainment
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denyce Graves
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Grammy Winner#Previews#National Heroes#Star#Abc7#Pbs Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
Related
Washington, DCrestorationnewsmedia.com

100th birthday

Hattie Rose Gaston-Pannell of Washington, D.C., turned 100 this month. She was born May 4, 1921, in ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
EntertainmentGW Hatchet

Upcoming summer concerts in and around D.C.

With the vaccine rollout underway and COVID-19 restrictions loosening, it’s time to start thinking about which concerts you’ll want to hit this summer. We’ve compiled a comprehensive list of mainly outdoor concerts occurring in and around D.C. this summer and early fall so you don’t have to dig through Google. Most indoor concert venues only have shows scheduled starting in September, but these locations are ideal for outdoor concerts.
Washington, DCWJLA

"Bastards' Road" documentary shines light on veteran suicide and PTSD across 5,800 miles

WASHINGTON (ABC7) — It’s estimated that 17 veterans die every day by suicide -- and the new film, “Bastards’ Road,” is shining a light on the mental health crisis alongside Marine combat veteran Jonathan Hancock. He walked nearly 6,000 miles to visit Gold Star families and members of his battalion – all in an effort to raise awareness of veteran suicide and PTSD, and offer hope in such difficult times.
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

8PM: DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow “The Ex-Factor”

The Legends find themselves in 2045 trying to defeat an Alien warrior which leaves Zari no choice but to enter a popular singing competition at 8 PM Sunday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on Youtube. About DC’s Legends of Tomorrow:. Having spent last season trying to...
Washington, DCWJLA

Travis Scott to be honored at annual Parsons Benefit in New York

WASHINGTON (SBG) - From Pharrell Williams to Rihanna, some of the music world's biggest names have been honored at the Parsons Benefit. Now, Travis Scott becomes the latest artist to be recognized. Hosted by The New School in New York, the Parsons Benefit is an annual ceremony that celebrates the...
Visual ArtWashington Post

How artists Rex Delafkaran and Nancy Daly would spend a perfect day in D.C.

In D.C. Dream Day, we ask our favorite people in the area to tell us how they would spend a perfect day in the District. Social media makes it easier than ever to find cool art, but your search shouldn’t stop at your phone. You’ll miss places such as a new project located in Park View — named But, Also — that exhibits original works for purchase from local artists. Besides offering creators more means to make money, co-founders and artists Nancy Daly and Rex Delafkaran want to make art accessible to those who might feel intimidated by expensive galleries.
Washington, DCFalls Church News-Press

Cicadas Sightings All Around F.C.

SPOTTED coming out of the ground near you are the beloved Brood X cicadas. Every 17 years, they emerge from their soil in the Washington, D.C. region (and elsewhere) to find new admirers, such as Gwen Young pictured here.
InternetPosted by
DCist

12 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Week

CICADA RADIO: Join local station Takoma Radio, 94.3 FM, for a cicada invasion-themed radio show to welcome our emerging insect friends. The bi-weekly free-form show What’s Up Next will debut a soundtrack to match the Biblical invasion of cicadas. (8 p.m., FREE) ORGAN CONCERTS: To celebrate the second anniversary of...
Washington, DCRoll Call Online

Photos of the day: Urban wildlife edition

A U.S. Park Police officer crosses the road on horseback along with a couple pedestrians at Seventh Street Northwest near the National Mall on Monday. The Washington area began buzzing this weekend with the loosening of mask restrictions for the vaccinated — and from the literal emergence of a cicada brood 17 years in the making.
Washington, DCarchitectmagazine.com

National Museum of Women in the Arts to Undergo Significant Renovation

The following is a press release from the National Museum of Women in Arts, in Washington, D.C., announcing its plans for a comprehensive renovation of its 1908 Classical Revival structure. To accommodate the renovation, which will be lead by Baltimore-based Sandra Vicchio & Associates, the museum will close to the public for approximately two years beginning on Aug. 9.
TV Seriesimdb.com

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 3 Review: The Ex-Factor

We will never turn down an episode that revolves around Zari Tarazi. Zari was quite literally the star of DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 3 as she competed on "Da Throne" to take down a futuristic alien. "The Ex-Factor" smartly unpacked Zari's character, both the facade she puts...
Washington, DCPosted by
Shore News Network

Bar Rescue’s Jon Taffer opening new D.C. restaurant

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Taffer’s Tavern, the innovative new full service tavern concept founded by industry leading hospitality expert and star of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, Jon Taffer, today unveiled the location for its first of multiple restaurants coming to the Washington, D.C., metro area. Cuisine Solutions, the world’s leading manufacturer of sous vide foods and Taffer’s Tavern franchisee for the Washington, D.C., metro, signed a lease to bring the ‘Restaurant of the Future’ to 700 6th Street NW in the high-energy Penn Quarter neighborhood. Taffer originally tapped Cuisine Solutions to assist with menu development and kitchen design for Taffer’s Tavern, now the world’s authority on sous vide technology will operate the first D.C. location in alignment with its core of innovation. The future Taffer’s Tavern location is adjacent to the Capital One Arena complex and Gallery Place rapid transit station of the Washington Metro, all within walking distance to national landmarks, museums and popular attractions.