In a year in which e-commerce accelerated across the board, LovelySkin entered the last year with nearly two decades of experience behind it. Joel Schlessinger, M.D., FAAD, president, LovelySkin.com, and chief editor, cosmetic surgery, Practical Dermatology Magazine, said it was Amazon that prompted his early interest in selling skin care online, seeing the success the company was having selling books. Still, with no real trail to follow, Schlessinger told the Beauty Inc audience the experience included a lot of experimentation, not knowing at the time if e-commerce was necessarily the place to sell skin care. In 2021, however, it’s hard to imagine a world without e-commerce for the beauty industry.