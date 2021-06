Learning to cope with our stress and finding healthy ways to deal with it? Managing stress can be different for everyone, and it can categorised in various forms and parts of your life. From your workplace to personal relationships, one can deal with stress in several phase of our lives. Many of us feel stressed or tensed at some point of life and are unable to cope. However, the level of stress can be different for different people. A student can feel stressed out for his result while a working man feel it for not meeting deadlines at the workplace. Sometimes, financial and household chores can land people into stressful and sleepless nights.