From Health Care to Immigration: How to Achieve Visibility for AAPI Women

By Sung Yeon Choimorrow
rewirenewsgroup.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReproductive Justice is at the heart of the long-term investments and resources that the AAPI community needs. After the heartbreak of the deadly March shooting in Atlanta that took the lives of six Asian American women, our lived experiences were thrust into the spotlight. What used to be unseen by many—the intersections of our identities, the impact of racism, sexism, and hypersexualization on our lives—has become more visible.

