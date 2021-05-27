From Health Care to Immigration: How to Achieve Visibility for AAPI Women

It's a simple theory: The better you're treated by your doctor, the better you'll feel. But when your provider dismisses, shames, or discriminates against you because of your ethnicity or identity, you'll likely resist going back—and that can put your health in jeopardy. Enter culturally competent care: when a health care system provides for patients with diverse values, beliefs, behaviors, culture, and language. It's an approach to health that's mindful of the wider push for inclusion our country is currently grappling with. It also takes in to account the long-standing health disparities between different populations in the US.