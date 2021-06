A day before the start of a three-day rookie minicamp, the Vikings began to lock up some of their draft picks. According to sources, at least three draftees on Thursday agreed to contract terms. They were wide receiver and kickoff returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette, taken with the No. 157 pick in the fifth round out of Iowa, tight end Zach Davidson, selected No. 168 in the fifth round out of Central Missouri, and defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman, the No. 199 pick in the sixth round from Pittsburgh.