Shoppers go back to stores, but retailers face challenges

By Associated Press
KYTV
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Americans are going back to one of their favorite past times: store shopping. With vaccinations rolling out and shoppers freer to go out maskless, retailers from Walmart to Macy’s are seeing an eager return to their stores after months of watching their customers focus on online buying during the pandemic. The return offers a big relief to retailers for a variety of reasons. Making purchases at the store can be more profitable than online buying because of shipping costs.

www.ky3.com
