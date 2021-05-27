Q&A: London Kaye on the art of crocheting (May 27 | 11 a.m. ET)

Can you believe this is the first Sunday in June!? In my heart and body I’m somewhere between Thanksgiving dinner rolls and a sunburn. I’m working hard hard hard on the next Joy the Baker holiday magazine which means ALL of my baking lately is pumpkin or peppermint or Italian Christmas cookies when all I want to be doing is sipping frozen margaritas by a pool. I’m trying to gather as much holiday inspiration as I can as this fine summer approaches. It’s bizarre to say the least. I just asked my friend Suzonne if I could borrow her artificial Christmas tree for propping purposes. A Christmas tree in June. Maybe I just leave it up until the holiday?