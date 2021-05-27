Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Q&A: London Kaye on the art of crocheting (May 27 | 11 a.m. ET)

By Reporter
Washington Post
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon Kaye is a Los Angeles-based street artist whose yarn creations have been part of a crochet revolution. She got her BFA degree in dance from New York University, then began a crocheting career that took off after installations in Brooklyn and Manhattan. She launched her own product line with Lion, featuring yarn that is specifically made for indoor/outdoor use, and she is the author of the book “Crochet with London Kaye.” On International Women’s Day, a crocheted mural of Kamala Harris’s likeness and the words “I’m Speaking” was installed at the Wharf in Washington, D.C., a project masterminded by Kaye through Love Across the USA, an organization that creates crochet art installations honoring notable women.

www.washingtonpost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Stewart
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Marie Kondo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crocheting#Street Art#Street Dance#Home Decorating#Q A#Bfa#New York University#Lion#The Property Brothers#Crochet Art Installations#Book#Brooklyn#Weekly Guests#Yarn#Fun#Love#Los Angeles#Manhattan#Design
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Interior DesignWashington Post

Q&A: Anthony Wilder on how the pandemic has changed remodeling (June 3 | 11 a.m. ET)

Anthony Wilder is the founder and lead architectural designer of Anthony Wilder Design/Build in the Washington, D.C. area. Wilder, who has 30 years of design experience, can relate to the needs of many homeowners who have dreamed up remodeling projects while stuck at home during the pandemic. Wilder’s original designs often have whimsical details, reflecting his belief that all elements of design and construction should work together to capture the essence of what makes a home distinctive and fun. Anthony Wilder Design/ Build is a 50-person design/build and licensed architectural firm that also offers interior design services and a small projects division called Wilderworks.
Artspsiloveyou.xyz

The Art (and Pleasure) of Romancing Yourself

Self-romance has often led me to moments of joy. I remember my first solo trip to Europe and the wonderment at exploring life on my own terms. It was the same feeling I cultivated in every subsequent solo trip I took, and when I would take myself on solo dates around my home city of London.
Musicwrir.org

Little Black Book – A to Z (actually Q or P)

Haberdasher back a little off schedule so filling in for Zak and Time Again Radio. Tonight’s show is going to be all ladies’ names – in alphabetical order. To make it interesting we’ll follow up each ladies’ song title with a song recorded by an artist with that name. I’ve got a great collection of songs across all genres. I love putting shows like this together because it gives me a chance to play all sorts of music including many songs and artists I have never played on the show before. So keep it tuned here as we close out the first official summer weekend.
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

“Next to You” New Contemporary Art Exhibit (May 28 – Dec. 4)

May 28 – December 4, 2021; Wednesday – Saturday: 11am-6pm McEvoy Foundation for the Arts is pleased to announce ‘Next to You,’ an exhibition of modern and contemporary artworks from the McEvoy Family Collection that celebrate the joy, vitality, and healing power of the performing arts. As the world emerges from the coronavirus pandemic and its requisite isolation, ‘Next to You’ is a farewell ballad to a strange and challenging time and a look forward to a future where we are reunited. In appreciation of the recovery of our senses and the joy of reconnection, the exhibition, along with related screenings and events, showcases dance, theater, music, circus arts, film, and other creative forms.
Musicgrcmc.org

Lowell Arts Featured Artist for May 2021 : Kyle Rasche (of Chain of Lakes)

Each month our friends at Lowell Arts are celebrating the West Michigan music scene by connecting with different artists. WYCE caught up with May's Featured Artist, Kyle Rasche. What first got you into music?. Music has always been around... my parents listened to great music, and my dad played guitar...
Visual Artlittlebinsforlittlehands.com

Popsicle Art For Kids (Free Printable)

Artist Andy Warhol loved to use bright, bold colors in his work. Combine a repeating popsicle pattern and bright color to create fun pop art inspired by the famous artist! A Warhol art project is also a great way to explore art with kiddos of all ages this summer. All you need are colored paper, glue and our free printable popsicle templates!
Interior DesignSFGate

Here's How To Decorate Your Home-Based on What You Wear (or Would If You Could)

Think your home needs more style, but aren't sure what to do? The problem may merely be that you haven't found exactly which style of decor speaks to you. From midcentury modern to maximalism to modern farmhouse, home design styles abound, but it's not always easy to know which camp you fall into. Here's one easy way to tell: Check what you're wearing—or what you would wear if you had tons of cash to burn and swanky soirees on your schedule where you could flaunt your fancy duds.
Visual Artwindhammaine.us

Art Night (virtual w/kit)

Geared towards adults of all abilities, these are fun art projects you can do at home by following the video we post on Facebook and YouTube on the first Friday of every month. Take-home kits with the supplies you’ll need will be available at the Circulation desk (while supplies last). For more information or to sign up for our Art Night email (which includes a link to the videos), email Sarah at secopperberg@windhammaine.com. For instructions on projects visit our YouTube playlist! https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLav7rjqYQPxnU_CJetOPIh9rpS3NzZkMo.
Books & Literaturediymfa.com

The Book Nook — June Edition

It’s the first Sunday after the first Tuesday of the month, which can only mean it’s time for another edition of the Book Nook! We’ve made it to June and I can’t tell you how much I enjoy dropping into your feeds each month to share a new list of books.
Agriculturebluecayenne.com

It’s a Beaut! Spicy Caramelized Cabbage

Look at those beautiful curves and the saucy way the leaves curl. And that ombre color palette… Wow!. There’s no way around it; this is the Marilyn Monroe of cabbages. (Or the Kim Kardashian. You pick.) In addition to its radiant beauty, we also are talking about a substantial cabbage...
Festivaljoythebaker.com

Let It Be Sunday, 325!

Can you believe this is the first Sunday in June!? In my heart and body I’m somewhere between Thanksgiving dinner rolls and a sunburn. I’m working hard hard hard on the next Joy the Baker holiday magazine which means ALL of my baking lately is pumpkin or peppermint or Italian Christmas cookies when all I want to be doing is sipping frozen margaritas by a pool. I’m trying to gather as much holiday inspiration as I can as this fine summer approaches. It’s bizarre to say the least. I just asked my friend Suzonne if I could borrow her artificial Christmas tree for propping purposes. A Christmas tree in June. Maybe I just leave it up until the holiday?
Books & Literaturebookpeople.com

Diary of an Oxygen Thief (The Oxygen Thief Diaries #1) (Paperback)

Say there was a novel in which Holden Caulfield was an alcoholic and Lolita was a photographer’s assistant and, somehow, they met in Bright Lights, Big City. He’s blinded by love. She by ambition. Diary of an Oxygen Thief is an honest, hilarious, and heartrending novel, but above all, a very realistic account of what we do to each other and what we allow to have done to us.
Columbus, INRepublic

Viewpoint Bestsellers

*Asterisk denotes a local or regional author or Indiana connection. 2. “Realm Breaker (Signed Edition),” Victoria Aveyard. 4. “Happy Birthday to You! Great Big Flap Book,” Dr. Seuss. 5. “They Both Die at the End,” Adam Silvers. 6. “The Hill We Climb,” Amanda Gorman. 7. * “Kid Architect Goes to...
Books & Literaturebookpeople.com

Pizza Girl: A Novel (Hardcover)

"Fresh, funny, bittersweet...This book delivers humor, humanity and hubris."--New York Times Book Review. Named an NPR, Marie Claire, and Teen Vogue best book of the year and a most anticipated book of 2020 by Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Time, People, BuzzFeed, Bustle, and more. In the tradition of audacious and...
NFLsporcle.com

Miscellaneous Quiz / Brown-Themed Trivia

What comic book publisher created Hobie Brown, whose alter ego is Prowler?Entertainment. What brown, anthropomorphic gorilla was introduced as Mario's first opponent in 1981?Gaming. Brown University is an Ivy League school located in which US state?Geography. Brown v. Board of Education held that what practice was unconstitutional?History. Airing in 1966,...
Celebritiesnaughtygossip.com

Rachel Brosnahan honors Kate Spade

Rachel Brosnahan honors Kate Spade! Actress Rachel Brosnahan is paying tribute to her aunt Kate Spade on the three-year anniversary of the handbag designer’s death. “Missing Katy B today and every day.” the 30-year-old star of the Amazon Prime hit show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, wrote on Instagram Saturday, posting a photo of Spade wearing a shiny ball gown.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Domino

According to Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, This Is the Secret to a Romantic Bedroom

Design duo Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent took to Instagram this week to share their latest project: a newly decorated Manhattan apartment with an open-floor layout; ’70s-inspired furnishings; and an elegant, monochromatic color palette. But if you’re anything like us and listened at full volume, multiple times, you may have also picked up on their sneaky trick to make a bedroom feel like a serene oasis. As it turns out, it’s all about curtain length.
Allen, TXcityofallen.org

Virtual Activity: Arts @ APL - Crocheted Coasters

For Adults ages 18 and up. Crochet a set of coasters! We will explore both square and round shapes. This is a confident beginner to advanced beginner level project. Basic crochet skills will not be taught. Register for your kit starting Saturday, May 29. Limited to 40. Repeat program.