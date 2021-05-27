Q&A: London Kaye on the art of crocheting (May 27 | 11 a.m. ET)
London Kaye is a Los Angeles-based street artist whose yarn creations have been part of a crochet revolution. She got her BFA degree in dance from New York University, then began a crocheting career that took off after installations in Brooklyn and Manhattan. She launched her own product line with Lion, featuring yarn that is specifically made for indoor/outdoor use, and she is the author of the book "Crochet with London Kaye." On International Women's Day, a crocheted mural of Kamala Harris's likeness and the words "I'm Speaking" was installed at the Wharf in Washington, D.C., a project masterminded by Kaye through Love Across the USA, an organization that creates crochet art installations honoring notable women.