Weather in metro-east could turn severe today and tonight. Where, when and how bad?
If you’re heading out later this afternoon or evening, the National Weather Service office in St. Louis recommends you stay plugged in to what’s happening outside. The metro-east area is at a slight risk for severe thunderstorms later this afternoon and evening, according to Jared Maples, a meteorologist with National Weather Service of St. Louis. At 11:30 a.m. the NWS issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the entire region, including St. Clair and Madison counties, until 7 p.m.www.bnd.com