Weather in metro-east could turn severe today and tonight. Where, when and how bad?

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in St. Louis: Monday, May 17: Isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 20: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;