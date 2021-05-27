Kailani Craine: Twelve Times Australian Skating Champion talks about her Workout, Diet and Beauty secrets
“Since an early age, my number one goal was to compete at the Olympic Winter Games. For an athlete the Olympics is the absolute pinnacle, it’s the ultimate and highest level you can reach.” You made your Olympic debut at the Pyeongchang 2018 Games in the women’s individual event at just 19 years-old. From the experiences you’ve collected from there, how is your preparation for the next Olympics going?www.womenfitness.net