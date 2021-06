Paris, France. Home to the world's most polarizing social media strategist, the only fashion week that matters, and Rolando Garros, arguably the most exotic of the four tennis grand slams. Located a short jaunt away from PSG's Parc des Princes, it's the tournament where, along with Australia, brands like to have a bit of fun with their designs. The stands are infamous for their raucous atmospheres, heckling the players as they see out muscle-draining points on the slow, unforgiving clay. It's all very gladiatorial, and there's something about the loud uniforms that sits just right.