Senator Inhofe Wants To Mental Health Training For Police
In a wild round-we-go type story, Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe seems to be leading a continued charge to see that every police officer be trained to deal with mental health issues in the line of their public service. His announcement came just a week after a man who announced he had mental health issues in OKC was shot and killed by responding police. It's not clear who's original idea this was, but Inhofe is pressing for $7.5million to be available to Oklahoma police departments to make this happen.1073popcrush.com