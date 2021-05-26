Senator Inhofe Wants To Mental Health Training For Police

Captain Williams Recognized as Coordinator of the Year. Captain Abdul Williams of the Linden Police Department was recently honored as the 2020 New Jersey CIT-NJ Coordinator of the Year. This award acknowledges not only his work as Linden’s Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Coordinator, but also his extensive work organizing Union County’s CIT-NJ program. Captain Williams is a member of the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) and has served as an organizer, promoter, and presenter at CIT classes in Union County and throughout New Jersey since 2011; his work has been instrumental in ensuring community support and participation in the CIT program, as well as in managing the growth and sustainability of CIT-NJ as a successful community program.