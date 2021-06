A cable car in Italy plunged to the ground and continued tumbling down a slope Sunday, killing at least 14 people on board and injuring others. The fall near Mottarone peak by Lake Maggiore was reportedly a result of a cable breaking, according to Stresa Mayor Marcella Severino, who said the car overturned “two or three times before hitting some trees,” as some were tossed out of it. Outside of those who have died, authorities say a child was taken to the hospital with broken bones and in serious condition, according to the Associated Press. Another child taken to Turin’s Regina Margherita children’s hospital died Sunday after hospital spokesman Pier Paolo Berra said “there was nothing more we could do.” Though the number of fatalities was initially reported as around 12 to 13 people, multiple sources have now confirmed 14 deaths as a result of the incident.