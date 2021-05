If you have ever wanted a closer look at the daily life of a tennis player during a major tournament, now is your chance. Jan-Lennard Struff, who was in Rome for the ATP 1000 tournament yesterday until he was knocked out of the competition by Andrey Rublev, shared his daily routine with viewers since arriving in Italy. Like many people, Struff starts his day off with a cappuccino, but, as an athlete, he then heads to get his COVID test.