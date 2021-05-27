Cancel
WATCH: Video Shows Dozens Of Cows Bolting Across Road After Escaping Morris County Farm

By Valerie Musson
 11 days ago
A large family of cows escaped from Totten Family Farm in Long Valley on Thursday, May 27, 2021. (Courtesy of Laura Fagen) Video Credit: Daily Voice (Courtesy of Laura Fagen)

A Morris County resident captured the surprising and moo-filled moment a large family of cows escaped from a local farm and made their way across the street nearby.

The video was taken by Laura Fagen of Long Valley, who says the cows escaped from Totten Family Farm shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

A chorus of moos is heard as the cows are seen wandering — slowly, at first, then picking up speed — away from their farm and across Naughtright Road toward Jackie Drive.

It was not clear how the cows escaped — but they were quickly herded back to the farm, a representative told Daily Voice.

A Morris County resident captured the surprising and moo-filled moment a large family of cows escaped from a farm and made their way across the street nearby.

"All of the cows are back in their pastures, safe and sound," the representative said.

